IDEA Public Schools Launched Social Emotional Learning for All Students in 20-21 School Year Through Move This World

WESLACO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the 2020-21 school year, IDEA Public Schools, the fastest-growing network of tuition-free, PreK-12 public charter schools in the United States, has been supporting students across 109 schools by providing access to a comprehensive and engaging social emotional learning program. Move This World, the leading provider of multimedia social emotional learning curriculum for PreK-12 has been working closely with IDEA to support the evolving social and emotional needs of students and staff, with plans to expand to 28 additional schools next year.

IDEA Public Schools has partnered with Move This World to help address the needs of students who have experienced trauma, both prior to and during the pandemic. By using the program, teachers, administrators and network directors have the tools they need to help students express feelings in healthy ways, communicate needs using a common language, and regulate emotions and behavior. In the last year of implementation, 80% of IDEA schools have fully integrated Move This World into their schools up to 4-5 days each week. Move This World curricula empowers schools to deliver impactful social emotional learning across learning environments, including in-classroom, remote and hybrid.

“We want our schools to be places where students feel safe, they belong, they understand how they feel and can express that and be understood by others,” said Rob Wagner, Manager of Student and Family Support Services at IDEA Public Schools. “We’re excited to partner with Move This World because this is an important step in creating that space for our students. We know this is something that our families and our staff are hungry for and we’ve already gotten some feedback that when MTW is implemented with fidelity, it is having a positive impact on our campuses.”

Move This World cultivates the development of social and emotional learning (SEL) skills to empower students to navigate the complex and rapidly-changing realities of our world. The program provides educators and students with a robust, daily curriculum through its extensive online library of PreK-12 videos and resources. Upon reviewing Move This World’s engaging and interactive videos, the IDEA Public Schools leadership team determined that it would be a good fit for their staff and students due to its ease-of-use for teachers—including those with limited knowledge and experience of SEL—and its demonstrated impact on overall school culture.

“IDEA has a strong culture of achievement which we already have a strong common language around. Move This World builds on this by providing shared language for students, teachers, and parents around emotions,” explained Wagner. “I’ve heard from one teacher about how Move This World has made a significant impact on their classroom. What happens in the videos lives in the hallways in student-student and student-teacher interactions.”

Social worker Michelle Hawkins from IDEA Bridge in Baton Rouge explains the impact she’s been seeing from implementing the program. “In speaking with our Academy teachers,” she says, “they love the no to low prep of the program, and the age appropriate activities and lessons. Students are better able to express their feelings in a positive manner and teachers are also able to identify when students need extra support. Student/teacher relationships have improved and students who did not communicate or interact with their peers before are now doing so.”

ABOUT MOVE THIS WORLD

Move This World is the leading provider of social emotional learning (SEL) multimedia resources for PreK-12 students, educators, and families. Each piece of educational content is delivered through short interactive lessons and is grounded in the goal of empowering students to navigate the rapidly-changing realities of their world - both in the classroom and throughout their lives. Designed for implementation that is both impactful and simple, the MTW platform allows educators and families to incorporate SEL into their students’ schedules every day, without planning or prep. The extensive multimedia library provides a robust and engaging daily curriculum- experiences designed to empower students by strengthening the skills that foster wellbeing and establishing a common language among students, educators and families. These multimedia experiences are rooted in creative expression and participatory movement. Move This World has already impacted the lives of over one and a half million students across 38 states. For more information: www.movethisworld.com.

ABOUT IDEA Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools believes that each and every child can go to college. Since 2000, IDEA Public Schools has grown from a small school with 150 students to the fastest-growing network of tuition-free, PreK-12 public charter schools in the United States.

IDEA Public Schools boasts national rankings on The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report’s top high schools lists. IDEA serves more than 66,000 college-bound students in 120 schools across Texas and Southern Louisiana and is on-track to maintain its legacy of sending 100% of its graduates to college. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that thrives on the engagement of our alumni and community members as well as the financial support of advocates, donors, foundations, and friends of IDEA.