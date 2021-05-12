Bright Machines Welcomes PAC Global as a Manufacturers’ Representative

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Bright Machines, an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced a new partnership with PAC Global Inc., a company specializing in solutions for manufacturers of electronic products. With six offices across the Southwestern United States and Mexico, PAC Global will now offer Bright Machines Microfactories ––a combination of intelligent software with adaptive hardware to automate repetitive assembly & inspection tasks –– to their customers in the electronics industry.

“Bright Machines Microfactories help to dramatically improve quality and consistency in electronics manufacturing assembly and inspection, while reducing reliance on manual labor for tedious tasks,” said Steve Heinzen, Business Development Director, Bright Machines. “We’re pleased to have PAC Global join our growing roster of manufacturers’ representatives; with their support, more manufacturers will be able to achieve the resilient, efficient operations that our microfactories enable.”

“Our mission from day one has been to offer the best solutions for electronics manufacturers, with unparalleled service – adding Bright Machines to our product portfolio will help us in our effort to modernize manufacturing, with innovative, software driven technology,” said Eric Culbertson, President of PAC Global.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is an industry-leading technology company that offers a revolutionary approach to intelligent, software-defined manufacturing. It leverages computer vision, machine learning, 3D simulation, and adaptive robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 500 employees worldwide, Bright Machines operates R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in the U.S., Mexico, China, and Poland. Bright Machines was named a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum and one of “America’s Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies” by Forbes.

Bright Machines is reimagining how products can be designed and produced to address the realities of today and the future ahead.