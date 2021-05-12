HyperX Renews Sponsorship with Top Female Content Creator Pokimane as Brand Ambassador

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the re-signing of top female content creator Pokimane. Under the sponsorship, Pokimane will be using HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and mouse pads exclusively in her streaming content and other marketing initiatives.

“It was an easy choice for me to renew my partnership with HyperX after another incredible year with them,” said Pokimane, content creator, HyperX ambassador. “My Cloud Alpha S headset already goes with me everywhere and I can’t wait to see what HyperX creates in the future!”

Pokimane began her streaming career as a League of Legends streamer after diverting from a chemical engineering career path. She rapidly became one of the top female content creators with successful channels across multiple platforms. As a HyperX brand ambassador, Pokimane will continue to help deliver the HyperX gaming story to her growing audience of more than 28 million fans.

“HyperX is proud to partner with Pokimane for another year,” said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing manager, HyperX. “As a strong supporter of diversity in gaming and a long-standing sponsor of Pokimane, we believe it’s important to elevate the women in this industry. We are looking forward to this continued alliance with Pokimane and developing new content and activations with our gaming peripherals – inspiring all gamers to achieve their best.”

From top-tier headsets with legendary comfort and amazing audio, to keyboards designed for digital domination and mice providing the ultimate precision and accuracy, HyperX has all the peripherals to provide the best gaming experience. As a top female streamer, Pokimane understands the value of having reliable and high-performance gaming gear, making her an ideal partner and member of the HyperX family.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 18 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

