Digital Fortress Unveils New 100 MegaWatt 100 Acre Richmond, Virginia Technology Campus with Immediately Available New Data Center Capacity

SEATTLE & RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Fortress announces today the unveiling of its Richmond, Virginia campus, a 100-acre campus in the heart of the rapidly growing Richmond data center market.

With over $100 Million invested in the campus to date, this flagship development features a fully built out 250,000 SF Tier III data center immediately available for customer deployments. The site is connected with a newly built fully diverse multi-duct fiber system offering 4ms latency to hubs in Ashburn and Virginia Beach, and onward direct connectivity to subsea fiber systems serving Europe and South America.

“We are excited to offer Digital Fortress’ industry-leading data center solutions at an entirely new scale in the burgeoning Richmond, Virginia market,” comments Juan Saca, CEO of Digital Fortress. “Richmond is a rapidly growing data center hub which is a highly connected and cost-effective location for enterprise and hyperscale customers.”

Jhoan Checo, Chief Sales Officer at Digital Fortress added, “Our facility in Richmond is a pristine facility built to top specifications and fully LEED Gold Certified, meeting the performance, ESG and connectivity requirements of the world’s most demanding enterprise and hyperscale customers. With significant expansion capabilities within the existing data center shell and on the wider campus, we look forward to welcoming the needs of our most demanding digital economy customers and serving their needs from Richmond.”

Digital Fortress and its affiliated businesses Chirisa, Dataplex and Viatel have a long and successful history of serving the world’s largest enterprise and hyperscale companies across the globe. Our business operates facilities servicing hundreds of millions of end customers with critical services across industries including communications, media, business services, healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and telematics. The Digital Fortress Richmond campus is fully operational with highly experienced facilities and technical staff in place. Click here to request a virtual tour of the facility.

Technical details:

Tier III data center design with N+1 concurrently maintainable UPS and fully distributed redundant and uninterruptible power supply

Day one availability of 18,270 SF data center space with 4.1 MW of in place IT load

Additional 200,000 SF shell core expansion space supporting up to 25 MW of total power, deployable in under 20 weeks

Meadowville Technology Park is equidistant from Ashburn, VA and Virginia Beach cable landing stations

Newly constructed east/west, fully diverse multi-duct fiber system with just 4ms of one-way latency to major connectivity hubs

Adjacent land to supports future build-to-suit data center construction of up to 500,000 SF, with up to 100 MW of power available on site in a 2 – 3 year time horizon.

About Digital Fortress

Digital Fortress is a fast-growing multi-tenant and wholesale data center provider offering colocation, network, and cloud access services to large and mid-size enterprises. Since 1994, the company has expanded its nationwide footprint through both organic and inorganic strategies now operating nine SSAE SOC 1 and II, PCI, and HIPAA compliant facilities in Washington, Illinois, Colorado, New Jersey, and Oregon. In 2021, the company acquired a wholesale data center in Richmond, VA offering N+1 concurrently maintainable configurations with up to 25MW of expansion capabilities. All Digital Fortress facilities are carrier-neutral with 24/7 on-site support. For more information visit: www.digital-fortress.com.