Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Ertapenem for Injection in the U.S. Market

HYDERABAD, India & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of INVANZ (ertapenem for injection) for injection, 1 g/vial approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to bring this important product to market at this time,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. “We’re excited to extend our strategic partnership with Gland Pharma whose hard work, in collaboration with the team at Dr. Reddy’s, has enabled the execution of this launch.”

"We are delighted about this collaboration, as it brings together Dr. Reddy’s experienced marketing and distribution capabilities and Gland Pharma’s robust development and manufacturing capabilities. Gland Pharma has an exclusive API supply arrangement for this product and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for Ertapenem Injection. With the launch of this product we see increased capacity utilization of this dedicated Penem facility,” says Mr. Srinivas Sadu, MD and CEO of Gland Pharma Ltd.

The INVANZ brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $205 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2021 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, is available in packs of 10 vials per carton.

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses – Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

About Gland Pharma Limited (BSE: 543245, NSE: GLAND): Gland Pharma was established in 1978 in Hyderabad, has grown over the years from a contract manufacturer of small volume liquid parenteral products, to become one of the largest and fastest growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and other markets. It operates primarily under a business to business (B2B) model and have an excellent track record in the development, manufacturing and marketing of complex injectables. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology and ophthalmic solutions and also enjoys the distinction of having pioneered Heparin technology in India. For more information, log on to: www.glandpharma.com

