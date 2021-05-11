Labcorp and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Join Forces to Raise Awareness of COVID-19 Treatments

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to raise awareness of potentially lifesaving monoclonal antibody COVID-19 therapies.

Patients who test positive using Labcorp’s COVID-19 PCR test will receive information about monoclonal antibody therapeutics with their result. Additionally, Labcorp’s COVID-19 site provides information about treatments and vaccines, including monoclonal antibody therapies, and answers a variety of questions related to testing options. As of May 7, Labcorp has processed more than 41 million COVID-19 PCR tests.

“We serve as a trusted source of information and have dedicated ourselves to helping combat COVID-19 through diagnostic testing and the development of lifesaving treatments and therapies,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics. “In partnership with HHS, we are raising awareness of monoclonal antibody treatments that can play an essential role in improving outcomes for those at high risk of severe COVID-19. If a patient receives a positive COVID-19 test result, we encourage doctors and patients to learn more about monoclonal antibody treatments using the helpful tools provided on the HHS website.”

Monoclonal antibody treatments are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as the virus that causes COVID-19. Two such treatments currently have emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

People who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization can potentially reduce their risk of becoming very ill by receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment within the first 10 days of illness. Early evidence suggests that monoclonal antibody treatments can reduce the amount of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in a person’s system, which decreases the likelihood of severe symptoms and hospitalization. For more information about COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies and who is eligible for treatment, visit https://combatcovid.hhs.gov/.

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is committed to ensuring that eligible patients who develop mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 know that treatment is available,” said Meredith Chuk, M.D., federal lead for the monoclonal antibody program. “This treatment is readily available and can decrease the likelihood that high-risk patients who test positive for the virus will develop severe disease or require hospitalization. We welcome our new partner Labcorp in educating patients about this treatment.”

To find a monoclonal antibody treatment location, visit the HHS national map or contact the HHS call center toll-free at 1-877-332-6585.

Labcorp’s COVID-19 PCR test has not been FDA-cleared or approved; it has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The test is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14.0 billion in FY2020. Learn about Covance by Labcorp at www.Covance.com, and Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

About HHS

HHS works to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans, providing for effective health and human services and fostering advances in medicine, public health, and social services. For more information about HHS, visit www.hhs.gov or follow us on Twitter @hhsgov or Facebook @HHS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to clinical laboratory testing, the potential benefits of COVID-19 testing and our responses to and the expected future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, collaborations with third parties and the expected impact of such collaborations, and the opportunities for future growth.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, including without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and financial condition and on general economic, business, and market conditions, our ability (or inability) to execute on our plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations, federal, state, and local government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the effect of public opinion on the company’s reputation, adverse results in material litigation matters, the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations, failure to maintain or develop customer relationships, our ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes, failure in information technology, systems or data security, adverse weather conditions, the number of revenue days in a financial period, employee relations, personnel costs, and the effect of exchange rate fluctuations. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company’s ability to implement the company’s business strategy and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements.

The company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the company’s filings with the SEC including the information in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, under the heading MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

