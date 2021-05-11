Oakland-based Startup City Flavor Partners with Where’s The Foodtruck to Continue to Modernize the Food Truck Industry

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oakland-based startup, City Flavor LLC (CF) solidified its partnership with Las Vegas-based company Where’s The Foodtruck (WTF). With COVID-19 only expanding the market for high quality, accessible food options, the two teams decided to combine their technologies to create a fully integrated software solution which empowers their clients to book their own food trucks with ease, as well as to create a simple and efficient way to provide more opportunities and business to their food trucks.

Whether you are a full-time food truck booking expert, or a day-to-day property manager tasked with finding food options for your tenants, the CF/WTF partnership will allow you to comprehensively schedule and communicate with food truck owners nationwide for little to no cost.

“We’ve spent years perfecting our software,” said City Flavor co-founder, Weston Stewart-Tennes. “Our goal has been to make each step of the booking process as simple and straight-forward as possible for our users. By partnering with WTF, we will now be able to provide food trucks with that same level of simplicity on their end, all through a mobile app.”

The partnership is mutually beneficial, and is another step forward in CF’s Food Trucks First Initiative - a project dedicated to providing food trucks access to as many successful sales opportunities as possible.

“The WTF application is fantastic - it allows for anyone to place mobile orders to trucks on the platform, and integrates with truck’s point of sale system to easily find up-to-date menus, submit orders, and help customers locate which food trucks are open and where,” Stewart-Tennes said. “With the success of food trucks crucial to both companies, the partnership was a no-brainer.”

The partnership will:

Allow anyone looking to self-book food trucks at their property / event to easily find vendors and manage the scheduling process

Continue to onboard more vendors onto the WTF app to easily provide more opportunity for trucks and more options for customers

Optimize the full food truck booking process with both an AI based web application as well as a user-friendly mobile app

About City Flavor: City Flavor is a mobile food booking company based in Oakland, CA, with the goal of lowering booking fees and building communities. Founded by people in the food truck industry, City Flavor understands how challenging it can be to find the best events for trucks and the best trucks for events. City Flavor is committed to helping make these connections and streamline the catering process, to keep money in the pockets of small businesses.