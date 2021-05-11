DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris Announces Launch of “OUR Florida” to Provide Rental Assistance to Floridians and Businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced the launch of OUR Florida, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, that will benefit Floridians who have suffered due to the pandemic’s economic impact on working-class families. Earlier this year, the Department of the Treasury issued $1.4 billion to Florida in emergency rental assistance funds, with approximately $529 million distributed directly by local governments with populations over 200,000. The remaining funds, over $800 million, will be disbursed by the state. The department partnered with Tidal Basin, a disaster and recovery consulting firm, to administer the program.

OUR Florida, or Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance, is now accepting applications for families in need of aid, regardless of their city of residence, at OURFlorida.com. The program focuses on low-income renters whose household income is at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), which varies by county. The program will prioritize renters with income at or below 50% AMI and/or families who have experienced unemployment within the past 90 days.

“I would like to thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership as we continue to work together to help our families become economically self-sufficient,” said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Low income families are on the verge of homelessness, and this program will provide a safety net to keep families stable and in their homes.”

Floridians who rent their homes are eligible if they:

Earn an income at or below 80% of the AMI; and

Have qualified for unemployment, experienced a loss of income, incurred significant costs or faced financial hardships due to the recent public health emergency; and

Are at risk of losing their home or are living in unstable or unhealthy conditions.

To learn more about eligibility, required documentation, and how to apply, visit OURFlorida.com.

OUR Florida is a program of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Funding is provided by the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.