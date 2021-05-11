Sun West’s Diana Montoya-Cortes Becomes One of the First Puerto Ricans to Make Scotsman Guide’s ‘Top Originators’ List

Diana Montoya-Cortes is a branch manager for Sun West and joined 8 years ago. Sun West is one of the industry’s leading advocates for women in the workplace and as women continue to climb the ranks in their respective fields, Montoya-Cortes is proud to be the first Puerto Rican to win this prestigious award. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scotsman Guide, a leading authority in mortgage company and originator rankings, has released a Top Originators list for the past 12 years. Sun West Mortgage Company’s Diana Montoya-Cortes won the award for most loans closed in 2021. She closed 108 loans at a total of $15,039,247. Diana is thought to be the first or one of the first originators from Puerto Rico to make the top of the list.

Montoya-Cortes is a branch manager for Sun West and joined 8 years ago. Sun West is one of our industry's leading advocates for women in the workplace and as women continue to climb the ranks in their respective fields, Montoya-Cortes is proud to be Puerto Rican and to win this prestigious award.

“Being recognized as top originator means that I have been able to help many families to have their own home. Puerto Rico is the embodiment of resilience and optimism. We have gone through too much during the past years: hurricanes, earthquakes and now the Covid pandemic, but we have not stopped working to make people’s dream of having a home come true,” said Diana.

Diana is licensed in Puerto Rico, Texas, and Florida, leads a Sales Team and is certified as an Organizational Executive Coach. She credits her success to the Sun West leadership, led by CEO Pavan Agarwal and Sun West’s technology. Pavan said “We have always been driven by innovation with the goal of making our loan process one that’s faster and easier. We have an electronic portal called SeeMyLoanStatus.com in which clients can see the status of their loan 24/7 and even upload documents. Clients can apply to a loan from their home just by using their phone.”

But Diana is already looking to the future. She is already training and inspiring the next generation of Puerto Rican talent and told us “I see myself in the future helping realtors, buyers and every person I can to sell and/or obtain their home.”