CRN Foundation Announces Launch of Vitamin D & Me!™ Consumer Education Website on Vitamin D and COVID-19

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CRN Foundation today announced the launch of Vitamin D & Me!, a consumer education website on vitamin D and COVID-19.

Vitamin D & Me! shares research, expert video interviews, news, and education in a user-friendly format and focuses on U.S. consumers ages 55+.

“Most people don’t have time to keep up with research, but that’s what we do,” said Steve Mister, president of the CRN Foundation. “We have been fascinated over the past year at the amount of research being conducted examining the potential relationship between Vitamin D and COVID-19. The CRN Foundation is delivering unbiased education on the latest science, which helps people make smarter decisions to maintain their health.”

The initiative features a website that tracks and summarizes clinical studies on vitamin D and COVID-19. The site also offers access to media reports on vitamin D and COVID-19, educational content about vitamin D, and a “Meet the Experts” series of video interviews with researchers and clinicians.

“As adults age, the risk of vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency increases,” said CRN Vice President, Scientific & Regulatory Affairs, Luke Huber, ND, MBA. “Worse outcomes from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are seen with increasing age, which is one of the reasons why the site is dedicated to the 55+ community. However, the site will also provide helpful information for all adults.”

The CRN Foundation is managed by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), the leading trade association for the dietary supplement and functional food industry.

The scientifically-supported content for Vitamin D & Me! was developed by CRN member company Nutrasource, a leading nutraceutical and pharmaceutical life sciences services company. The Vitamin D & Me! website was designed and developed by management and technology consulting firm Aspirant.

To view the latest information on vitamin D and COVID-19, visit the Vitamin D & Me! website at www.vitamindandme.org.

About the CRN Foundation

The CRN Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) foundation that provides consumers with information about responsible use of dietary supplements and provides researchers and healthcare practitioners with education on the proper role of supplements in a healthy lifestyle. Managed by the Council for Responsible Nutrition, the CRN Foundation was created in 2009 to enhance and sustain consumer confidence in dietary supplements.

About the Council for Responsible Nutrition

The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), founded in 1973, is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing 180+ dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and companies providing services to those manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to complying with a host of federal and state regulations governing dietary supplements and food in the areas of manufacturing, marketing, quality control and safety, our manufacturer and supplier members also agree to adhere to additional voluntary guidelines as well as to CRN’s Code of Ethics. Visit www.crnusa.org. Follow us on Twitter @CRN_Supplements and LinkedIn.