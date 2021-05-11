GreenPath Financial Wellness Launches Interactive Learning Lab Resource

The GreenPath Learning Lab portal provides individuals free, interactive advice designed to improve their financial wellness. Using simple log-on access, individuals can engage in hands-on "Choose your own Adventure" style learning activities that propel their understanding of financial topics such as spending and budgeting and forbearance.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that provides financial counseling and education, recently launched the GreenPath Learning Lab - a free, self-paced online learning portal designed to improve an individual’s overall financial health. This engaging resource can be found at: https://www.greenpath.com/learninglab/.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the economic stress many households face. 38 percent of American employees, including 62 percent of Gen Z workers, have less than $1,000 saved to deal with emergency expenses.[1] The pandemic has also brought about demand for more online research and education. The GreenPath Learning Lab provides online access to content designed to inspire users toward their financial goals and create behavior change in order to act towards them.

The Learning Lab resource provides people with a range of easy-to use educational experiences to help them manage money more effectively. Using a simple log-on to access, individuals can engage in hands-on “Choose your own Adventure” style learning activities on spending and budgeting, forbearance, and other financial topics. The free educational materials embedded in the Learning Lab utilize GreenPath’s 60 years of experience as a trusted national nonprofit providing independent financial guidance. Accessible at any time, the Learning Lab can help reduce anxiety associated with seeking financial help. The educational tool allows users to connect directly with a GreenPath expert for one-on-one personal assistance. Applied learnings can be used to help individuals build financial healthy habits over time.

“GreenPath serves thousands of clients every month. We consistently hear from them the value of supportive tools and educational experiences that help people manage their day-to-day financial lives,” said Brad O’Brien, Manager of Education, GreenPath Financial Wellness. "The Learning Lab is a unique opportunity for individuals and families to engage with inclusive and trusted education that can help support their journey to financial resiliency.”

The Learning Lab portal employs GreenPath’s long-standing track record of providing empathetic, actionable financial guidance to millions of Americans. In 2020, more than 80,000 people engaged with the national nonprofit’s financial literacy educational experiences. In March, GreenPath and eGain launched the Virtual Financial Coach, a turnkey solution for financial counseling powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The Learning Lab expands GreenPath’s range of educational resources and provides new and timely experiences. Using these digital tools, people can better understand their financial picture, reduce debt, improve their credit, reduce stress and advance toward their financial goals. People are encouraged to visit the Learning Lab regularly, as additional learning experiences will be continuously added.

“Financial stress is a reality for many people, especially given the uncertainties of the ongoing pandemic,” said Kristen Holt, president and CEO at GreenPath. “Getting proven information and education is critical for individuals who are navigating financial challenges. GreenPath’s Learning Lab allows people to access carefully designed learning activities created by financial education specialists.“

