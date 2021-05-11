Cordoba Corporation Welcomes Emilio Cruz as Senior Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cordoba Corporation is pleased to announce that Emilio Cruz has joined the company as Senior Vice President.

"I am thrilled and honored to have Emilio join our team," stated Cordoba Corporation Founder & CEO George L. Pla. "He is our industry's equivalent of a professional sports 'franchise player'. Emilio is an extraordinary industry expert -- one of the best out there -- who can help our team build our 'franchise' even further in our industry and take Cordoba to the next level."

Emilio brings extensive private and public sector expertise, as well as significant national experience, to Cordoba Corporation. With a background in water, wastewater, transportation, education and facilities, Emilio will work closely with the leadership of Cordoba's four sectors on strategies and initiatives to build upon our current momentum and phenomenal growth to further elevate our efforts and expansion in the industry.

"I am pleased to join the Cordoba Team," stated Emilio Cruz. "I am looking forward to making a difference with Cordoba in our industry, but I am also a big fan of Cordoba's culture and am excited about making a difference in the communities where we live and work."

Emilio has served in various executive positions for the City and County of San Francisco, including Director of Operations for the Port of San Francisco, General Manager for the Municipal Transportation Agency, Chief of Staff for San Francisco Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr., and Assistant General Manager for Infrastructure at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. He has also served as Program Manager and Program Advisor on three multi-billion-dollar municipal capital improvement programs in San Francisco.

He also served as Chief Operating Officer for the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, a non-profit education focused organization, where he helped build the organizational infrastructure to award over $20 million annually in academic scholarships throughout the US.

Emilio earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Stanford University. He is a Board Member of The Unity Council, a non-profit Social Equity Development Corporation with a 55-year history in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland. Emilio will be based out of Cordoba's San Francisco Office and can be reached at Emilio.Cruz@cordobacorp.com or (415) 844-0522.

About Cordoba Corporation: Founded in 1983, Cordoba Corporation is a California engineering, construction management, and program management firm specializing in the delivery of infrastructure projects in the education and facilities, transportation, energy, and water sectors. Our headquarters are in Los Angeles with offices throughout the state, including Sacramento, San Francisco, San Ramon, Chatsworth, Ontario, Santa Ana and San Diego. We have successfully completed hundreds of significant infrastructure projects throughout our nearly 40-year history, and we are proud that Cordoba is recognized by Engineering News-Record as one of the leading firms of our kind in the nation. We uniquely combine the technical expertise of our engineers, project managers, and construction managers with an in-depth understanding of public policy and infrastructure development, while focused on Making a Difference in the communities in which we live and work.