Tina Gravel, Jean O’Neill, and Tamara Prazak Named to CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appgate, the secure access company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three of its channel executives to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. Tina Gravel, Sr. Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances; Jean O'Neill, Vice President of Channel; and Tamara Prazak, National Channel Director, were selected for the annual list, which recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers.

“We are enormously proud of the work that these women have made, not just to Appgate, but to the overall channel ecosystem. Together, and individually, they are making significant contributions to elevating Zero Trust and the Software Defined Perimeter and are the embodiment of what it means to be a role model and mentor, not just for women, but for everyone in cybersecurity,” said Barry Field, CEO, Appgate.

The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

Tina Gravel’s 28 years in security, outsourcing, and cloud contribute directly to Appgate’s strategic development initiatives to help sellers understand and guide their clients to solutions that protect their most-trusted corporate information technology assets. Throughout her time with Appgate, Tina has implemented numerous innovative channel initiatives that have furthered the company’s business goals. Most recently, she created a revolutionary new program called the Sentinel Program, with rewards based around learning and a heavy focus on community. To support the program, a new portal and online training resource center — Appgate University — was created. Despite a challenging year globally, under her leadership, Appgate increased channel bookings revenue from 19 percent to 46 percent of all sales. She is a four-time CRN Channel Chief (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) and has been named to the CRN Women of the Channel list six times (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021).

Jean O’Neill, Vice President of Channel at Appgate, has more than 20 years of technology industry experience with deep expertise within the channel. She is a talented leader with a proven track record of initiating and building partnerships with high-growth companies in the security and managed services space. Her expertise lies in partnering with key stakeholders on both the company and the client side in driving alignment, growth strategies, solution development, pipeline acceleration, and account penetration with service integrators and independent software vendor partners. This is the third consecutive year she has been named to the Women of the Channel list.

Tamara Prazak has more than 20 years of experience in technology. As Appgate's National Channel Director, she works to empower partners to guide their customers through their Zero Trust journey with the Software-Defined Perimeter, enabling modern secure access solutions for today’s hybrid IT. Over the past year, by working closely with Appgate’s partners, she helped increase her territory's channel pipeline growth by a factor of four and contributed to company-wide year-over-year growth of 120 percent.

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company that provides cybersecurity solutions for people, devices, and systems based on the principles of Zero Trust security. Appgate updates IT systems to combat the cyber threats of today and tomorrow. Through a set of differentiated cloud and hybrid security products, Appgate enables enterprises to easily and effectively shield against cyber threats. Appgate protects more than 650 organizations across government and business. Learn more at appgate.com.