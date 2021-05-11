WICKED TUNA Teams Up With Wounded Warrior Project for a Special Memorial Day Episode

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the 10th season of WICKED TUNA, the captains of Gloucester, Massachusetts, have faced unprecedented challenges, including limited fishing days, reduced catch quotas, lower paychecks and the devastating global pandemic. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the captains have put old rivalries aside to support each other like never before. The fleet is about to prove they can take their generosity one step further by giving back to the veteran community as well.

On a special episode of WICKED TUNA, airing Sunday, May 30, at 9/8c on National Geographic, follow the captains as they team up with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), a nonprofit that supports veterans and active duty service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness or wound while serving our country. Captain Dave Marciano of the Hard Merchandise has been a longtime supporter of WWP, regularly donating charter trips, and has seen first-hand just how powerful the simple act of fishing is for these men and women. In this especially difficult time, Marciano invites his fellow captains to come together and become part of this powerful and life-changing experience. The captains invite wounded warriors from across New England to join them as they work to bring in bluefin, with the approximation of the proceeds of one fish per boat donated back to the organization.

“I’ve been involved with Wounded Warrior Project for years, and every summer, I take a large group out for a charter fishing trip. But this year, I’m excited to get the other captains involved,” Marciano says. “This is something that has always been important to me, so I can’t thank my fellow captains enough for coming together and making this happen.”

The only people more excited to head out fishing than the captains are the veterans they are paired with. When Jeffrey Nunez got the opportunity to sign on with Captain Dave Marciano, he jumped at the chance. After more than five years in the Marine Corps, Jeff began to transition out of the military when he realized healing his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) would be an ongoing process. He views being on the water with Marciano as part of his recovery.

Tim Byrne also lives with the symptoms of PTSD after returning from Afghanistan. Over the course of 100 combat missions, Tim was lucky to have never been seriously physically injured, but witnessing the deaths of countless others took a toll. Tim had a hard time reintegrating into society until he got involved with WWP and is excited for this unique opportunity to head out on the water with Captain T.J. Ott aboard the Hot Tuna.

Chloe Enderton spent most of her time in the military with the infantry. During her first deployment, she was in a vehicle that struck an IED, leaving her physically wounded and with a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Timothy Aponte was in the military for almost 10 years. Just 53 days before he was scheduled to return home, he suffered a TBI, as well as injuries from a rocket-propelled grenade. After hearing of the sacrifices Tim gave to his country, Fat Tuna’s captain, Bob Cook, is determined to help Tim bring in a “fat tuna” of his own during Tim’s first time fishing for bluefin.

Jeremy and Nicole Lyon met in Afghanistan, where they both sustained TBIs in the same attack while on an outing for coffee. The explosion left them wounded and suffering from PTSD, but there was a silver lining from that day—the two “battle buddies” married and have been together for more than four years. Now, the two will be competing against one another alongside Captain Paul Hebert on the Wicked Pissah and Captain Dave Carraro on the FV-Tuna.com to see who can bring in a bluefin first.

“Connecting veterans together with their community is an important part of recovery,” said Jen Silva, Wounded Warrior Project chief program officer. ”We are grateful to Captain Dave Marciano and all the captains of WICKED TUNA for their support of our mission to honor and empower Wounded Warriors.”

In addition to the generosity from the captains in donating their time, National Geographic has donated $30,000 in support of the Wounded Warrior Project and its mission.

Filmed on location in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and the surrounding waters, WICKED TUNA follows a group of salty fishermen from the nation’s oldest seaport as they make their living the way it’s been done for centuries—rod and reel fishing, one catch at a time—all in pursuit of the bluefin tuna. The series gives viewers an in-depth look at the intense battles, fierce competition, crushing losses and major paydays of the country’s toughest captains. For commercial fishermen and women, the directive is simple: Catch a fish or go home without a paycheck.

WICKED TUNA is produced for National Geographic by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group. For Pilgrim Media Group, executive producers are Craig Piligian and Mike Nichols. For National Geographic, supervising producer is Drew Jones, executive producer is Chris Kugelman, vice president of Production is Matt Renner and senior vice president of Production and Development is Alan Eyres.

