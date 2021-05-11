Women Revenue Leaders Forum Hits the Mark

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alexander Group, Inc., the leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, hosted the first annual Women Revenue Leaders Forum, a 3-D virtual conference on April 27-28, 2021. More than 200 executives tuned in to hear marquee speakers across key topics on the minds of C-level and revenue officers to operations and CX leaders including the future of sales, an inclusive culture, resilience leadership, managing change, remote workforce solutions, and next chapter digital enablers.

The roster read like a who’s who across high-growth companies including Microsoft, Forbes, Johnson & Johnson, Cisco, PayPal, Salesforce, Whirlpool, Twitter, Walmart Connect, Roku, Tektronix and others.

The Alexander Group was proud to give back by offering virtual booths to women-owned small businesses including The Mom Project that is helping women returning to the workforce to find positions.

“After the pandemic hit and blind-sided the economy, nearly 3,000,000 women left the workplace. We considered how a women revenue leaders forum could make a difference, share ideas and create powerful opportunities.” – Gary Tubridy, GM & SVP, Alexander Group

Audience members agreed and remained through the final session on Day 2. Cross-industry feedback continues to pour in with such validating testimonials such as:

“One of the best events I've been to with technology enabling both engagement/networking and top content streamed/shared.” – Angela Cooper, Microsoft

“Hands down best conference I’ve attended. The speakers were authentic, engaging and incredibly insightful.” – Tracy Robertson, Kimberly-Clark

“Rare and fantastic opportunity that successfully allowed senior-level women to connect and share how they’re meeting current and future challenges for their organization.” – Jacquie Boyer, Donaldson

Learn more about the Alexander Group’s #1 Revenue Growth Leadership Series events and initiatives. Executives can request an invitation through Betty Corrado, Executive Director & Forum Lead - bcorrado@alexandergroup.com.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, the firm combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Scottsdale, and Vero Beach.