CRN Names Three Women From Code42 to 2021 Women of the Channel List

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code42, the Insider Risk Management leader, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Melissa Caress, Sara Monaco and Lindsay Seymour to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

Since launching its Accelerate channel partner program, Code42 has grown its channel business by 170%, increased its partner sales and technical certifications by 300% and experienced a 200% increase in partners joining the program. Caress, Monaco and Seymour all played a critical role in this momentum as Code42 takes Insider Risk Management mainstream through its Code42® Incydr™ data risk detection and response product.

The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

Melissa Caress has been working in the channel for over 20 years. Her passion for channel marketing has helped her establish a strong network of partners within the channel that have fueled the growth of Code42’s Accelerate partner program. As national channel account manager, Caress works to expand Code42’s network of VAR partners and educate the company’s sales team on best practices for working with the channel.

Sara Monaco has spent the last eight years of her career in the channel with a sole focus on cybersecurity. As the East enterprise channel account manager, Monaco has helped build Code42’s strategic partner relationships in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Lindsay Seymour brings 13+ years of experience working in B2B, technology and partner marketing programs to Code42. As senior product marketing manager, she’s responsible for the strategy, launch, messaging and go-to-market programs within Code42’s partner ecosystem. During her time at Code42, Seymour led the launch of the company’s first partner portal and developed Code42’s first set of virtual proprietary partner events.

“Our channel program has experienced tremendous growth since our shift in go-to-market strategy in late 2020,” said Faraz Siraj, vice president of channel sales at Code42. “This early success wouldn’t be possible without the tireless dedication of Melissa, Sara and Lindsay. Their work is pivotal to our ongoing growth as we help the industry recognize the importance of Insider Risk Management.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Code42

Code42 is the Insider Risk Management leader. Native to the cloud, the Code42® Incydr™ solution rapidly detects data loss, leak, theft and sabotage as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider threats while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42’s insider risk solution can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020. For more information, visit code42.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

