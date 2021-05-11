flexEngage Partners With CitrusAd to Offer Dynamic Digital Receipts and ecommerce Messages With Relevant CPG Offers

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flexEngage, a global leader in dynamic receipt and transactional communications, today announces a partnership with world leading retail media technology company, CitrusAd. Through this partnership, retailers will be able to leverage the CitrusAd network to monetize and personalize their digital receipts and transactional ecommerce messages.

For years, grocers have benefitted from incremental revenue by delivering manufacturer promotions along with their receipts. When the pandemic hit, consumers looked for more contactless options across the entire shopping spectrum. This need gave rise to digital or electronic receipts for in-store purchases, as well as online shopping. The shifting consumer behavior teed up flexEngage to offer its personalized receipt marketing and ecommerce messaging software to grocers to meet these demands.

With the CitrusAd partnership, grocers can now deliver flexEngage-powered digital receipts and online order notifications, while monetizing those touchpoints with manufacturer promotions delivered via the CitrusAd network. This pairing gives grocers an incremental channel to engage their consumers, while earning high-margin revenue from the ads sold on these messages. Consumers benefit from this partnership as they are exposed to compelling CPG offers sourced by CitrusAd, while brands now have greater access to digitally-native grocery consumers.

“CitrusAd prides itself on being a very innovative company that has a ton of momentum in the grocery space. We are thrilled to partner with them in order to offer grocery retailers a new monetization channel that will delight their consumers and brands, and think this partnership accentuates the best of each of our products,” said Tomas Diaz, CEO of flexEngage.

“flexEngage offers a fresh new take to receipt marketing, with its industry leading eReceipt technology. This partnership is a perfect fit, as the companies’ technologies are complementary, coming together to offer strong value to retailers, brands, and consumers,” said Brian DeCoveny, VP Retail Media Partnerships of CitrusAd.

About flexEngage

flexEngage delivers custom-made transactional communications that reduce churn for brand-driven retailers. We believe that customer loyalty begins the moment after purchase. Customers like GNC, FiveBelow, adn VitaminShoppe choose our white-glove service to turn their POS into a marketing machine, multiply the number of repeat purchases and extend their customer lifetime value. Learn more at https://www.flexengage.com/industry-grocery/

About Citrus

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd has become the global, retail industry's preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit https://www.CitrusAd.com