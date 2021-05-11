Insurity SI Partner Sikich Expands Support to MGA Solutions

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based systems for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Sikich, an Insurity system integrator (SI) is now expanding its support to Insurity’s MGA solutions, including its end-to-end core suite, digital payments, binder placement, and analytics.

Through the recently announced asset acquisition of Process Stream, Sikich has expanded its existing technology services and industry expertise to meet the evolving needs of clients across regulated industries. Sikich engagements with Insurity customers (through the Process Stream acquisition) have focused on implementing Insurity’s claims solutions, delivering technology services and business advisory consulting. Through their extensive insurance domain and technology expertise as well as proven methodology, Sikich has consistently enabled insurers to realize their full potential by improving business performance for their clients.

Insurity’s growing network of SI partners represents one of the industry’s largest pools of consultants and professionals. Each partner that Insurity works with is carefully chosen through an extensive vetting process that considered the SI’s expertise and its ability to manage complex projects, handle multiple solutions across business lines, and build lasting value for insurers.

“ We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Sikich to include our MGA solutions,” said Insurity’s Chief Customer Officer Roy Wood. “ The team at Sikich has a strong and proven track record deploying our ClaimsXPress solution and we look forward to working with them in deploying our solution to the MGA area.”

“ Our strong compliance, technology, and industry expertise in insurance and other regulated industries make Sikich an exceptional partner to Insurity, an established leader in the P&C space,” said Bobby Roy, Partner at Sikich. “ We are thrilled with the results that we have been able to deliver to Insurity customers and are pleased to expand our footprint within the Insurity ecosystem, continuing to drive value for our mutual customers for years to come.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers in the US and has over 200 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Sikich

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

For more information, visit www.sikich.com