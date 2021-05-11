Outmatch and Harver Join Forces to Create the World’s Leading High-Volume Hiring Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outmatch, the Hiring Experience global leader, today announced it has acquired and will be joining forces with Amsterdam-based Harver, the leading provider of volume hiring software that digitally transforms the hiring process at scale.

Bolstering Outmatch’s Hiring Experience Stack™ of assessments, video interviewing, and reference checking with Harver’s one-of-a-kind platform for high-volume hiring creates an unprecedented offering that enables global enterprises to make smarter hires more efficiently. Candidates will experience a humanized, self-driven, and unbiased application process while employers capitalize on a streamlined, scalable solution that enables any high-volume hiring – from hourly to professional.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Outmatch and Harver together to form a solution that disrupts the pre-hire technology industry,” said Greg Moran, CEO of Outmatch. “The high-volume hiring process continues to innovate, and technology is playing a bigger role than ever. The combination of Outmatch and Harver will make us the absolute leader in the space to navigate companies through this transition," he added.

With a combined 1,300 customers globally, the company expects to screen nearly 25 million candidates this year for some of the world’s top companies across the combined suite of solutions. The combination brings deep industry-wide expertise and optimizes hourly and professional high volume hiring for key end markets such as call center/BPO, retail and grocery, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing.

"Harver is on a mission to digitally transform the high-volume hiring process. The Harver platform provides a seamless application experience from apply to hire that is fast, fun, and most of all fair. Together with Outmatch, we will accelerate this journey, adding additional matching capabilities and bringing our technology to professional volume hiring," said Barend Raaff, CEO of Harver.

The addition of Harver expands the footprint of Outmatch to a combined 300 global employees. Outmatch maintains its Dallas headquarters while Harver’s Amsterdam location, led by Raaff, becomes the EMEA headquarters for the combined company.

The combination is backed by existing Outmatch shareholders, including Rubicon Technology Partners and Camden Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Outmatch

Outmatch is the industry’s first and only Hiring Experience Stack™. We composed a layer of assessments, video interviewing, and reference checking to breathe life into your ATS and humanize the hiring process at scale. Leading global companies choose Outmatch to boost talent acquisition performance and to deliver an engaging hiring experience for all. We are big on data, intelligent about efficiency, and urgently passionate about experience. Find Outmatch online at www.Outmatch.com.

About Harver

Harver is the leading volume hiring solution, designed to enable digital and fair hiring at scale. Hundreds of innovative companies, including Booking.com, Sitel Group, McDonalds, Valvoline, and KPMG use Harver to digitally transform their hiring process into an experience recruiters, hiring managers and candidates love. With offices in Amsterdam, New York, London, and Colombo, Harver is disrupting the recruitment industry and providing companies with an intelligent way to evaluate and automate all aspects of candidate selection, while simultaneously fighting unconscious bias in the process. For more information on Harver, visit www.harver.com.