The World’s Leading Portfolio of Broadband Premises Systems From Calix Is About To Get Bigger and Better

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) followed the launch of the latest addition to the GigaSpire BLAST systems family, the GigaSpire® BLAST u6x, by unveiling the systems portfolio roadmap for the GigaSpire BLAST. The roadmap outlines the planned evolution of the GigaSpire BLAST portfolio to help broadband service providers (BSPs) plan their service evolution and growth. These future systems will enable BSPs to excite subscribers with even more performance by leveraging new technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E, easily extend their services to new locations via temperature-hardened systems and Power over Ethernet for systems, and operate with complete flexibility and simplicity with a GigaSpire BLAST u4x system that utilizes the swappable WAN SFP connections introduced with the GigaSpire BLAST u6x.

Thanks to the power of the Experience Innovation Platform, these new systems will enable BSPs of any size to grow their value by tapping into exploding subscriber demand across an ever-expanding set of use cases. As a foundational component of the Revenue EDGE solution (which includes Calix Support Cloud, Calix Marketing Cloud, the CommandIQ® mobile app, and Revenue EDGE Suites) the new GigaSpire BLAST systems enable BSPs to establish a “digital storefront” that will generate new revenue streams for years. This expanding portfolio will include:

Hardened Systems: Many BSPs are looking to expand their deployment use cases for their managed Wi-Fi services into challenging environments such as outdoor patios or barns. With hardened GigaSpire systems, BSPs will have a simple way to extend the full Revenue EDGE solution wherever subscribers need them, even under the harshest environmental conditions.

Universally Flexible Systems: The GigaSpire BLAST u6x system introduces a revolutionary new deployment model for BSPs. By leveraging universal WAN connectivity in the form of an easily swappable SFP that can support everything from 1G to 10G ethernet or 1G to 10G PON services, the GigaSpire BLAST u6x provides unrivaled simplicity, flexibility, and upgradability for BSPs. This revolutionary value proposition will also be delivered in the popular GigaSpire BLAST u4 form factor. By delivering more options for BSPs who are adopting this new operating model, Calix will ensure that every service provider can find systems that fit their business.

The Experience Innovation Platform enables a BSP to adopt and deploy new systems and services with unprecedented speed and efficiency. While it used to take months for a BSP to integrate and prepare new systems for deployment, GigaSpire BLAST systems can be incorporated into a BSPs operating model in just days or weeks. With the accelerating investment in broadband, driven by U.S. federal and state-level funding as well as private investment—speed to market and flexibility are more important than ever. Calix is investing to ensure that the family of GigaSpire systems is the most complete and easiest to adopt on the market. More importantly, Calix demonstrated with its latest systems launch and announcements that it is committed to helping customers stay on the cutting edge.

“We partner closely with BSPs to provide innovative, winning options that deliver the most flexibility and value so they can excite a wide range of residential and business subscribers in dynamic environments while easily and cost-effectively addressing their unique needs,” said Shane Eleniak, senior vice president, Revenue EDGE products for Calix. “The GigaSpire BLAST portfolio offers the broadest range of systems in the market to enable service providers to achieve these goals and more. We invest in innovation that helps them build a winning business model—one that grows their brand and only their brand and helps them build deep, lasting relationships with subscribers for generations. We were the first technology provider in the market with Wi-Fi 6 systems designed exclusively for service providers. We will continue to be the first to innovate in new areas such as Wi-Fi 6E. The GigaSpire BLAST roadmap outlines the evolution of our commitment to our customers. It will help broadband service providers of any type and size to be first in their market with the systems that meet their subscribers’ needs.”

