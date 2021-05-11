Prime Engineering Announces Strategic Investment from Godspeed Capital

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Engineering, Inc. (“Prime Engineering” or the “Company”) a premier architecture, engineering, and surveying firm, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”) a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990, Prime Engineering provides architecture, engineering, surveying, and construction management services to a variety of public, private, and government clients across the United States. Over the past seven years, Prime Engineering has achieved annual double-digit growth and is a nationally recognized leader in the Industrial, Transportation, and Infrastructure markets. The Company has been recognized by the Zweig Group as one of the Best Firms to Work For as well as by Forbes as a Certified Great Place to Work. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Prime Engineering employs over 75 employees across four offices nationwide. Following the transaction, Prime Engineering’s President, Thomas Gambino, will continue to lead the Company as it accelerates client and service expansion with Godspeed Capital’s support.

“We are proud to be partnering with Godspeed Capital, whose seasoned and collaborative investment approach will help to guide our business through its next stage of growth,” said Mr. Gambino. He further added, “Prime Engineering is proud of the entrepreneurial culture that we have built, and we will continue to focus on maintaining a high degree of employee engagement, a cornerstone of the Company model moving forward. The future is incredibly bright for Prime Engineering clients and employees, and I look forward to sharing our continued story of success.”

Douglas T. Lake, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Godspeed Capital said, “Prime Engineering fits seamlessly with Godspeed Capital’s strategy of partnering with talented management teams and investing in companies offering innovative services and solutions, that are well-positioned in attractive markets, and poised for continued growth.” Mr. Lake continued, "Prime Engineering is spearheaded by an experienced leadership team, a highly trained workforce, and operates at the highest level of ethical standards to provide its customers with exceptional service. We look forward to further building on Prime Engineering’s distinguished track record in the Industrial, Transportation, and Infrastructure markets."

Prime Engineering was advised by PSMJ Resources, Inc. with legal support provided by Donahue Fitzgerald Attorneys. Godspeed Capital was advised by AEC Advisors LLC.

About Prime Engineering

Prime Engineering provides architecture, engineering, surveying, and construction management services to a variety of public, private, and government clients across the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Prime Engineering employs over 75 employees across four offices nationwide. Prime Engineering is proud of its entrepreneurial culture that fosters a high degree of employee engagement. These distinguishing characteristics will remain cornerstones of the Prime Engineering model going forward. Prime Engineering’s areas of practice include Air Transportation, Air and Ground Freight Logistics, Food, Beverage and Consumer Products, Petroleum and Chemical, Manufacturing, and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://www.prime-eng.com.

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. For more information, please visit Godspeed Capital’s website at www.godspeedcm.com.