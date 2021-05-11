Aramark Names Healthcare Industry Veteran Bart Kaericher as President & CEO Of Company’s Healthcare Division

Bart Kaericher has been named the President and CEO of Aramark’s Healthcare division for the company’s U.S. Food and Facilities sector. In his role, Kaericher will be responsible for Aramark’s growing healthcare business. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bart Kaericher has been named the President and CEO of Aramark’s Healthcare division, reporting to Marc Bruno, Chief Operating Officer for the company’s U.S. Food and Facilities sector. In his role, Kaericher will be responsible for Aramark’s growing healthcare business.

“Bart’s strategic vision and strong lineage of leadership will be a significant asset to Aramark,” said Bruno. “Our healthcare division is poised for tremendous expansion in the United States and Bart’s depth of experience will help accelerate our company’s growth and our quality of service will surely be enhanced under his tenure.”

Before joining Aramark, Kaericher served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Retention & Strategic Partnerships for Morrison and Crothall, divisions of Compass Group, NAD.

While at Compass, he played an instrumental role in driving new business and building a culture focused on healthy growth. Kaericher also served as sales leader & architect on several prominent account wins and led strategic retention efforts for several of the company’s most strategic clients. Prior to his tenure with Compass Group, NAD, Kaericher worked for more than a decade at B. Braun Medical Inc.

“Healthcare has been an amazing place to build my career. Its dynamic pace, constantly changing conditions and creation of healing environments has always been a draw for me,” said Kaericher. “Aramark Healthcare is a top-flight organization with a rich heritage and an outstanding reputation. The company’s dedication to its high-quality people and partners, combined with its laser focus on service, quality, and patient experience, has created a culture that makes it the right partner for healthcare needs.”

Kaericher recently completed Cornell University’s Executive Healthcare Leadership certificate online program. He holds an MBA in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Marketing from Saint Joseph University in Philadelphia, PA, and a BS in Business from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.