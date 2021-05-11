SAIC Wins $200 Million Contract with DIA for Laboratory Operations and Support

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to continue to provide laboratory operations and support to the Defense Intelligence Agency. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an expected completion date of March 29, 2031. This single-award contract has an estimated ceiling value of approximately $200 million.

“Our legacy of support to DIA for this important work dates back more than 30 years. As foreign threats to our country and allies continue to evolve, our transformative solutions and innovation will continue to support DIA as a trusted partner,” said Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s National Security and Space sector. “We are proud to continue our work delivering essential assessments and analysis to DIA, the Department of Defense and the intelligence community so that we are well-equipped to protect our warfighters with the necessary information to mitigate foreign threat systems.”

The DIA provides warfighters, weapons developers, policy makers, and homeland security with intelligence assessments on foreign weapons systems. They use scientific and technical methods to evaluate intelligence data to determine the characteristics, performance, operations, and vulnerabilities of foreign weapons systems.

