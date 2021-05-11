Generali Greece Accelerates Life Insurance Signing Process with OneSpan Sign

CHICAGO & ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced that Generali Hellas has implemented OneSpan Sign electronic signatures to meet regulatory compliance requirements and help speed up its end-to-end signing process for life insurance policies. Generali is the first insurance company in Greece to enable a completely digital account opening process for the convenience of its customers and its network of more than 4,000 independent brokers.

Generali has made it a strategic priority to digitally transform its operations, in order to provide a seamless and elevated customer experience. As part of a broader automation and digitalization initiative, Generali Hellas selected OneSpan Sign to simplify and secure its contracting agreement process, for new policies. The company eliminated the manual paper-based process for life insurance policies and was able to reduce the new account opening time to less than 24 hours, from more than several days.

“ Digitization is an important capability, especially in the insurance industry where signing processes can be lengthy and cumbersome,” said Generali Hellas Software Development Assistant Manager, Antonis Apergis. “ Through our partnership with OneSpan, we are able to deliver our e-sign service and secure digital policy delivery. Generali pioneered the launch of this technology in Greece, and the positive feedback we have received from both customers and brokers, as well as the noticeable business benefits, are key factors in our decision to expand the use of the e-sign service to Retail Non-Life products lines.”

“ The pandemic has reinforced the need for a digital business model,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “ Companies have made significant progress in adjusting their operations for the present circumstances. Industry leaders like Generali that select flexible, scalable and proven technologies, not only enhance the customer experience but also build trust, loyalty and revenue streams that are key to their future success.”

To help bank and financial services organizations understand country-specific electronic signature legislation, OneSpan created the E-Signature Legality Guide, in partnership with a multinational law firm. Please visit www.onespan.com/resources/esignature-legality to view the guide.

About Generali Hellas

Generali Hellas SA is part of the Generali Group, the independent Italian insurance leader, and has more than 135 years of presence in the Greek Insurance Market. The Company’s commitment is to provide smart and simple insurance solutions, focusing on the customers’ personal needs. Investing constantly in a caring ecosystem consisting of digital tools, modular products and more than insurance services, Generali is aiming to provide first in class customer experience and help its customers lead a better life. With almost 72,000 employees worldwide and 61 million customers, the Generali Group is a major player in Western Europe and has an increasingly significant presence in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Asia.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they execute. We make digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

