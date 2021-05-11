Pavilion Partners with Cyber Bytes Foundation to Provide High Speed Data Transfer and Storage Capabilities for Research and Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif. & STAFFORD, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pavilion Data Systems announced today it has partnered with Cyber Bytes Foundation (CBF) to provide state of the art data storage equipment, vital to real time analytics and other cyber security activities.

The American Cyber League (ACL), a program of CBF, showcases technologies in their Research and Innovation Labs located at the Quantico Cyber Hub (QCH). These labs also support a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Marine Corps System Command and Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command.

Pavilion’s HyperParallel Data Platform forms the foundation of the Research Innovation Labs data infrastructure and allows the ACL to do high speed data transfer and storage supporting projects including the CRADA.

“We are building state of the art labs built upon the best infrastructure and services available. Pavilion is a key part of our infrastructure and allows ACL members to conduct research involving large data sets necessary to support projects such as modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and quantum computing to name a few,” said Matt Weaver, Director of Development, Cyber Bytes Foundation. “This is an important step in supporting our current and future initiatives to our national defense partners.”

“The ACL will now have at its disposal the most performant, dense, scalable, and flexible data storage platform available,” said Michael Tanner, Regional Vice President, Federal, Pavilion Data Systems. “Pavilion is humbled to be part of the Cyber Bytes Foundation mission to meet our nation’s most pressing security needs.”

The QCH will also serve as an East Coast expansion of the Pavilion Data System Lab network, addressing the most pressing national security related analytics challenges.

Cyber Bytes Foundation

CBF is a 501(c)(3), with the mission to establish and sustain a unique cyber ecosystem to produce the education, innovation, and outreach programs to enhance developers and cyber workforce.

ACL is a consortium of companies that understand existing and emerging threats and work together to address these issues through research and innovation in new tools, methods, and approaches while simultaneously reducing the workforce requirements. ACL membership is open to individuals and organizations interested in supporting this initiative.

QCH is the largest Cyber Security Center of Excellence in a Virginia HUBZone and is designed as an agnostic “Cyber Domain Ecosystem” where people (SMEs), processes and capabilities are brought together to customize solutions in order to accelerate the implementation of Advanced Cyber Technologies through experimentation, innovation, research and application.

For more information, contact Matt Weaver, Director of Development; e-mail: matt@cyberbytesfoundation.org or visit www.cyberbytesfoundation.org.

Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion is the Data Platform Enabling Enterprises to Derive Greater Value from their Data - Faster, Simpler, and at Scale. We are the perfect complement for AI / ML, HPC, Analytics, Enterprise Edge and other data driven workloads and the ideal Data IO Platform for GPU-based computing platforms. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, unlimited scalability, and flexibility, providing customers unprecedented choice and control. Learn why Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies choose Pavilion. Visit www.pavilion.io or follow the company on LinkedIn.