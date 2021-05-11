Cree Lighting Expands Connected Max Smart Home LED Bulbs at Lowe’s

RACINE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cree Lighting announced today that it is expanding its Connected Max Smart Home LED light bulbs at Lowe’s stores nationwide to provide customers everywhere with even more smart lighting options. Available in the light bulb aisle and on Lowes.com, customers can now purchase Connected Max Smart Home LED bulbs in all Lowe’s stores.

The Connected Max portfolio delivers best-in-class intelligent lighting designed to elevate and simplify smart home experiences for consumers. The full line offers quick and easy setup via Bluetooth with control using Wi-Fi without the need for a hub. Custom controls range from dimmable or tunable white to full spectrum color-changing. Automated lighting is also a snap, and includes a unique “Follow the Sun” setting in which lights gradually shift in color and intensity over time, offering consumers a mood-enhancing touchstone to the rhythm of their day.

“Cree Lighting is excited to offer customers Connected Max Smart Home LED bulbs at all Lowe’s stores nationwide,” said Phil Primato, director of consumer retail at Cree Lighting. “We are clearly seeing that the ease of use, rich feature set and affordability of our trusted products enable consumers to quickly and easily create inviting, inspired and fun lighting experiences at home.”

SmartThings compatible and updated app routines and scenes

For customers who utilize the SmartThings Smart Home Hub, Cree Lighting® Connected Max smart LED bulbs can now be integrated into the SmartThings hub for control with all other Works with SmartThings devices.

In addition, Cree Lighting launched an updated version of the Cree Lighting app, available on the Apple app store and Google Play store. The new update includes additional routines and scenes to enhance the smart lighting experience:

Dusk to Dawn - With just one tap, automate lights to turn on at night and off during the day, and never touch a switch again.

Music Sync - Bring lights to life and have them move to the beat of favorite music.

Vacation Mode - Automate lights to randomly turn on and off while away from home to keep the house protected.

Fandom Scenes - Celebrate a favorite team on game day or all year long with the new Fandom scenes. Tackle darkness and choose from nine preset color combinations or create a Favorite Team color scene.

New glass filament bulb and downlight options

Smart home lighting is on the rise with consumers who are excited by more options and easier setup. To meet these expectations, Cree Lighting also announced the addition of five new smart lighting products to the Connected Max family.

Cree Lighting is the first major brand to offer full spectrum (2200K-6500K) tunable white clear glass filament bulbs in A19, ST19, candelabra, and globe form factors. These Connected Max bulbs offer the same flawless setup and customization, while providing consumers a sophisticated or vintage aesthetic. Also new is a high brightness six-inch downlight (75-watt equivalent) that features the same full spectrum tunable white in addition to endless color-changing. The new downlight is easy to install with integrated tension clips for a secure ceiling fit. All new Connected Max products feature 90+ high CRI light for superior color rendition, an industry-leading 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed 5-year warranty and are rebate-eligible with ENERGY STAR® and California Title-20 Tier 2 qualifications.

While the Connected Max portfolio provides superb functionality, each product is also designed to be affordable - the new bulbs are priced at $12.99 and the downlight is $19.99 - offering an unmatched combination of performance and value. The new glass filament bulbs and downlight are available for purchase on Lowes.com and from several other online retailers.

To learn more about the industry leading Connected Max Smart Home portfolio, please visit creelighting.com/connectedmax.

About Cree Lighting

Cree Lighting, A company of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, is a market-leading innovator of commercial and residential LED lighting solutions for exterior, interior and intelligent lighting applications. Cree Lighting’s cutting-edge technology delivers proven value and best-in-class performance for petroleum and c-stores, cities and utilities, commercial and industrial customers. Cree Lighting is committed to transforming the way people experience light through meaningful innovation and leading energy efficiency that help make cities more productive and businesses more profitable. Visit https://www.creelighting.com for more information.

SmartThings is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ENERGY STAR® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Cree Lighting® is a registered trademark of Cree, Inc.