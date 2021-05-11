Coastal Capital Group Rebrands as TimeScale Financial; Expands Footprint Across the Mid-Atlantic

Hi, I'm Jim Horrocks. Welcome to TimeScale Financial, a financial planning and retirement plan advisory firm dedicated to helping people achieve financial independence, however you define it. 25 years ago, I got into the financial planning industry because I knew there was a better way to help people build and enjoy a strong financial foundation over the course of their changing lives. Today, I'm very proud to work alongside the industry's most caring and talented professionals to help deliver on this very same mission. Let me introduce you to TimeScale Financial and experience what Plan Empowered feels like. It's time for the advisory partnership. You deserve to coordinate your plan and track your progress, not just your investment performance, it's time to benefit from the big impact. Small changes can have over time plan empowered. This is what it's like to enjoy fiduciary competence, and financial empowerment, to make informed decisions that keep you in control to focus on your day job to breathe easy. It's time It's time. It's time. So what are you waiting for? Take control and experience what it's like to Plan Empowered.

Hi, I'm Jim Horrocks. Welcome to TimeScale Financial, a financial planning and retirement plan advisory firm dedicated to helping people achieve financial independence, however you define it. 25 years ago, I got into the financial planning industry because I knew there was a better way to help people build and enjoy a strong financial foundation over the course of their changing lives. Today, I'm very proud to work alongside the industry's most caring and talented professionals to help deliver on this very same mission. Let me introduce you to TimeScale Financial and experience what Plan Empowered feels like. It's time for the advisory partnership. You deserve to coordinate your plan and track your progress, not just your investment performance, it's time to benefit from the big impact. Small changes can have over time plan empowered. This is what it's like to enjoy fiduciary competence, and financial empowerment, to make informed decisions that keep you in control to focus on your day job to breathe easy. It's time It's time. It's time. So what are you waiting for? Take control and experience what it's like to Plan Empowered.

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coastal Capital Group, Inc., a boutique financial planning and retirement plan advisory firm that oversees more than $2.5 billion in assets, today announced that it is rebranding under the name TimeScale Financial. The new brand embodies the firm’s conviction that individuals and plan sponsors alike deserve a partnership based on their unique needs, not their advisor’s needs or products.

“We built this firm to provide an alternative to individuals and plan sponsors whose needs are often overlooked and minimized,” said Jim Horrocks, Chief Executive Officer. “We selected the word ‘timescale’ because it refers to a standard and a personalized unit of time. We want TimeScale Financial to become synonymous with the standard for advisory partnerships.”

This standard is based on three foundational principles:

Redefine Your Standard. Experience the financial empowerment and fiduciary confidence you deserve. Measure What Matters to You. Coordinate your plan and track your progress, not just your investment performance. Make Every Day, and Every Dollar, Count for More. Benefit from the big impact small changes can have over time.

“Our mission is to partner with individuals and plan sponsors to accomplish their goals using our Plan Empowered approach. It’s what drives us, and why we love what we do,” said Kate Asack, Chief Operating Officer. “To further deliver on this mission, we have expanded our presence in the Mid-Atlantic with the hire of Joe Yoon, a Relationship Manager based in Reston, VA. Joe is a great addition to our existing team of talented and caring professionals.”

“While we are thrilled to introduce our new brand, we also want to emphasize that our team and ownership remain unchanged,” said Neil Tremblay, Managing Director, Institutions. “We will maintain the same disciplined, risk-controlled approach to financial planning, investing and retirement plan advisory services that has served our clients so well. That will never change.”

About TimeScale Financial

TimeScale Financial (“TimeScale”) is a boutique financial planning and retirement plan advisory firm dedicated to helping people achieve financial independence, however they define it. Through its Plan Empowered approach, TimeScale partners with individuals and businesses to help them accomplish their unique goals. For individuals, it’s a relationship based on financial empowerment and measuring what matters to them. For plan sponsors, it’s a relationship based on fiduciary excellence and creating optimally managed retirement plans with access to meaningful employee guidance.

TimeScale Financial oversees more than $2.5 billion in assets and is based in Danvers, Massachusetts with clients located throughout the U.S.

Investment advice offered through TimeScale Financial, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor