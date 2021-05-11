Immersion Renews Panasonic to Multi-Year License for TouchSense Software

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it has signed a renewal agreement with Panasonic Mobile Communications Co.Ltd. (“Panasonic”) for a license to use TouchSense software and haptic technologies in its handheld devices.

Panasonic’s rugged handheld devices are designed with high-quality components and advanced technology to withstand the most demanding environments. Panasonic devices stand for quality-built, highly functional products. It leverages TouchSense software to deliver an advanced user experience and high-quality haptic feedback across the user interface to meet its users' needs.

“Haptics adds responsiveness and versatility to digital devices, improving usability in any environment,” said Nobumitsu Shimada, Sr. Director, APAC, Immersion. "Our TouchSense software is ideally made for these use cases where it can help improve the overall user experience with haptics and bring extra value to the consumer.”

TouchSense software optimizes performance and improves the efficiency of the haptic system to deliver high-quality effects with less battery consumption and lag time. Learn more about TouchSense at www.immersion.com/technology.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

