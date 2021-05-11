PEFCU to Go Live with Scienaptic, Powering Sharper, AI-Driven Credit Decisioning for Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading AI-powered credit decisioning disruptor, Scienaptic, today announced the deployment of its platform at Publix Employees Federal Credit Union (PEFCU). The implementation will enable PEFCU to make better, faster credit decisions for its members and deliver the best value for lifelong relationships.

Headquartered in Lakeland, Fla., PEFCU is a member-owned co-operative that was founded in 1957 to meet the financial needs of Publix Super Markets Inc. associates and their family members. PEFCU, with over $1 billion in assets, is ranked in the top five percent of credit unions nationwide. PEFCU remains committed to improving the financial lives of its members and continues to expand its membership throughout the south-eastern U.S. Through Scienaptic’s AI-enabled credit underwriting platform, credit access for PEFCU members will be further enhanced.

"We’re excited to deploy Scienaptic's AI-powered platform,” said Robert Goebel, PEFCU’s Senior Vice President of Lending. “The platform will help us safely increase loan approvals, provide better experiences, and support financially stressed members. Scienaptic’s AI will empower members with more credit, reduce decisioning cycle time, and reinforce PEFCU’s commitment towards every member’s financial well-being.”

"We are very pleased to help PEFCU streamline and support the credit and financing needs of its members,” said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. “Through our AI-powered credit decisioning platform, PEFCU will be able to support more members, increase approval rates and build deeper relationships with members. We look forward to seeing PEFCU’s continued growth and success."

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.