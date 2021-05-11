Thrive Market Announces Partnership with Beyond Meat®

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thrive Market®, member-first, online marketplace offering the highest quality, conscious convenience and value, today unveils their partnership with Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, to launch a collection of plant-based products on their online marketplace.

Thrive Market expands upon their existing Beyond Meat offering, today unveiling their official retail partnership with the innovative, plant-based brand by introducing Beyond Meat’s delicious and nutritious retail products to Thrive Market shoppers throughout Summer 2021. The retail product offerings include:

The Beyond Burger®

Beyond Beef®

Beyond Sausage®

Beyond Meatballs™

Beyond Breakfast Sausage®

In addition to the new retail product availability, Thrive Market has created five new single-serve meals featuring Beyond Meat, available exclusively on ThriveMarket.com. The new plant-based meals include:

Plant-Based Lasagna with Beyond Meat®

Plant-Based Shepherd’s Pie with Beyond Meat®

Plant-Based Green Enchiladas with Beyond Meat®

Plant-Based Bolognese with Beyond Meat®

Plant-Based Red Enchiladas with Beyond Meat®

" We are really proud to continue expanding our partnership with Beyond Meat. We started the partnership in October 2020, with the successful launch of our shelf-stable Thrive Market Chilis made with Beyond Meat. Now with the upcoming launch of their retail items on Thrive Market, as well as the collaboration with the delicious, healthy frozen meals, we are excited to continue to work with Beyond Meat to offer our members convenient, better-for-you plant-based food options.” - Jason Bidart, Sr. Director of Merchandising, Food

“ We're proud to partner with Thrive Market to make delicious plant-based products that are better for people and better for the planet more accessible to all. Both Beyond Meat and Thrive Market have a shared commitment to using simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs to provide consumers with absolutely great-tasting plant-based options." - Rebecca Infusino, VP of Retail Sales, Beyond Meat

Arriving freezer-friendly, all of Thrive Market’s Plant-Based Meals with Beyond Meat are delivered to your door and are catered to your diet. The freshly-frozen meals are currently available in a bundle of ten, including two flavors of each meal for $79.99. In the near future, Thrive Market will offer meals a-la-carte.

To purchase, please visit thrivemarket.com or follow @thrivemarket to learn more.

About Thrive Market

Thrive Market, Inc. was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable for everyone. As an online, membership-based market, Thrive Market delivers the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products at member-only prices, while matching every paid membership with a free one for someone in need. Thrive Market carries a curation of organic and non-GMO products, and offers 100+ filters and values, allowing you to shop by diet and lifestyle. Over the last 5 years, Thrive Gives has raised over $4M to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes. In March 2020, Thrive Market launched their COVID-19 Relief Fund. To date, raising over $1M and supporting over 30,000 families affected by the pandemic. Thrive Market is the largest grocer to ever receive B-Corp certification.

Visit thrivemarket.com or follow @thrivemarket to learn more.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 118,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.