Tandigm Health Partners With NextGate for Patient Identity Resolution and Provider Data Accuracy

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGate, the global leader in enterprise patient identification, announced today that Tandigm Health, a leading population health services organization, has selected its cloud-based Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) and Provider Registry as strategic components for fully-connected, person-centric care. The implementation will create a sustainable network of accurate, comprehensive patient and provider data by uniquely identifying and matching individuals to their records for highly collaborative care and fluid information exchange.

Patient identification and cross system interoperability are critical aspects of healthcare delivery for Tandigm Health, which serves more than 100,000 patients across its growing network of 1,350+ affiliated physicians and specialists. Deployment of NextGate’s EMPI solution on Microsoft Azure will enhance positive patient identification at every touchpoint throughout the Tandigm Health physician network.

“Tandigm Health was created to engage, enable and empower physicians to provide the finest possible care to patients, based on accurate communications that are sensitive to individual preferences and personal privacy. We are thrilled to partner with NextGate to deliver on this mission with healthcare-centric master data management, and to incorporate EMPI and Provider Registry technology into the ecosystem of tools we use to facilitate high-quality, high-value, patient-centric care,” said Frank Ingari, CEO of Tandigm Health.

NextGate’s market-leading EMPI, which manages patient identities for more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, transforms the integrity of one’s health record by aggregating, deduping, and linking an individual’s data into a single, comprehensive view. Ensuring that each individual served has one and only one record across all systems, Tandigm Health will use the platform to map a patient’s entire care journey, inform decision-making, enhance patient safety and improve outcomes.

Meanwhile, NextGate’s Provider Registry will help to reconcile and further standardize provider data across clinical, financial and credentialing systems. Using a single provider ID, the registry aggregates and maintains up-to-date information about individual providers and provider groups, such as specialties, locations, insurance options, hospital privileges, spoken languages, and practice hours. Providers can also easily identify who else is on their patient’s care team as well as what other clinicians should receive test results, lab reports and other treatment summaries.

“We could not be more pleased or proud to be supporting Tandigm’s world-class physician network with next generation identity matching technology,” said Andy Aroditis, CEO of NextGate. “Healthcare data is often incomplete and inaccessible when it is needed most, creating substantial clinical, operational and financial inefficiencies. Further, mismatched or duplicate records elicit privacy and safety risks, denied claims, redundant medical procedures, and reporting errors. With NextGate’s EMPI and Provider Registry, we are supporting Tandigm Health’s vision of a trusted and frictionless network that delivers the deepest level of insight at every touchpoint across the continuum.”

About NextGate

With over 250 customers in nine countries, NextGate is the global leader in patient identification and identity resolution in healthcare. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connect the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, safety, and efficiency. NextGate's market-leading, HITRUST-certified Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) currently manages more than 350 million lives and is deployed by the world's most successful healthcare systems, government agencies, and health information exchanges. For more information, visit www.nextgate.com.

About Tandigm Health

Tandigm Health is dedicated to enhancing the ability of physicians to provide the finest possible care while lowering costs through a more coordinated, proactive model. By providing greater tools and resources to its physicians across multiple specialties, Tandigm enables doctors to provide coordinated, patient-centered care. To learn more about Tandigm’s approach to value-based health care, visit www.tandigmhealth.com.