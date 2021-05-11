BostonGene Announces Cancer Research Collaboration with the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene Corporation, a biomedical software company committed to defining optimal precision medicine-based therapies for cancer patients, today announced a Master Clinical Research Collaboration Agreement with the Abramson Cancer Center (ACC) of the University of Pennsylvania to support multiple research projects at the cancer center.

The first research project to arise from this collaboration aims to support clinical research focusing on personalized cancer vaccines, a new approach of active immunotherapy which utilizes the patient’s own immune system to identify tumor specific neoantigens. BostonGene’s advanced computational algorithms will identify cancer specific neoantigens and profile the immune activation status of the tumor by performing advanced multi-omics analysis, including the interpretation and visualization of cancer patient's genomic, transcriptomic and imaging datasets. The analysis includes the identification of targetable molecular alterations, evaluation of gene expression and gene signatures, characterization of cellular components in the tumor microenvironment, estimation of tumor heterogeneity, prediction of neoantigens and tumor clonality.

“ BostonGene’s strategy is to revolutionize medicine in the quest to identify better, personalized treatment options with successful outcomes,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO at BostonGene. “ We are pleased to support the Abramson Cancer Center by providing sophisticated analytics and integration of scientific and clinical knowledge in an effort to improve the standard of care and redefine the treatment selection approach for cancer patients.”

The ACC, a global leader in basic, translational, clinical, and biomedical research for the advancement of cancer care, is a matrix cancer center embedded within the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pennsylvania Health System. The ACC, a National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, is comprised of cancer specialists committed to offering cancer patients the newest and most innovative therapeutic advances.

“ We look forward to using BostonGene’s technology to help in our work to better understand the mechanisms of cancer neoantigen recognition and to the discovery of new immunotherapy treatment options,” said Gerald Linette, MD, PhD, a professor of Medicine in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Clinical Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at Penn. “ We are excited about this collaboration, and with our combined expertise have an opportunity to make a profound impact on how cancer patients are treated in the future.“

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene Corporation is pioneering the use of biomedical software for advanced patient analysis and personalized therapy decision making in the fight against cancer. BostonGene’s unique solution performs sophisticated analytics to aid clinicians in their evaluation of viable treatment options for each patient's individual genetics, tumor and tumor microenvironment, clinical characteristics and disease profile. BostonGene’s mission is to enable physicians to provide every patient with the highest probability of survival through optimal cancer treatments using advanced, personalized therapies. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.