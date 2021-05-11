Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.0 Million Contract for 500W Ka-band Gateway Amplifiers

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, was awarded a $2.0 million order for state-of-the-art 500W Ka-band high power amplifiers supporting a leading high throughput satellite (“HTS”) customer.

The HTS market provides broadband internet service to geographic regions that are under-served by terrestrial networks. HTS systems are very high capacity, offering bandwidth and pricing competitive with more conventional terrestrial offerings, regardless of the customers’ location. These systems serve consumer, small business, enterprise and government customers.

“Reliable and affordable broadband internet service is essential in today’s world. People who live and work in rural areas have the same needs as urban users for a high-quality on-line experience. HTS networks are an ideal way for rural customers to stay connected,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech’s 500W amplifiers are at the heart of HTS gateway earth stations. We have been supplying the HTS community with 500W Ka-band amplifiers since 2009, and they feature high linear power, superior phase noise, and offer great reliability.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL