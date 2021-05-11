Chevron, Clean Energy Fuels Extend Adopt-a-Port Initiative to Reduce Emissions

SAN RAMON, Calif. & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron) is investing an additional $20 million in the Adopt-a-Port initiative with California renewable natural gas (RNG) provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE). Chevron has now invested a total of $28 million in the initiative, which provides truck operators – large fleets and owner-operators – serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative RNG to reduce emissions.

In addition to providing funding for Adopt-a-Port, Chevron supplies RNG to Clean Energy stations near the ports. Chevron’s funding will allow truck operators to subsidize the cost of buying new or converting to RNG-powered trucks. Clean Energy, meanwhile, will manage the program, including offering fueling services for qualified truck operators.

Truck operators participating in the program, which supports the ports’ Clean Trucks Program and Clean Air Action Plan, agree to fuel up at the Clean Energy stations supplied with Chevron RNG. Truck operators and their import and export customers are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard program while also reducing smog-forming NOx emissions by up to 98 percent compared to diesel trucks, helping local communities.

“Extending our agreement with Clean Energy demonstrates the strength of our partnership in providing low carbon fuels to our customers,” said Andy Walz, Chevron president of Americas Fuels & Lubricants. “Along with other recent investments like Brightmark, CalBio, selling branded renewable diesel in San Diego County, and piloting hydrogen fueling stations and EV charging stations, Adopt-a-Port shows Chevron’s commitment to increasing renewables in support of our business in order to provide affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy to the market.”

“Chevron’s increased commitment to this project will allow us to extend favorable funding to smaller, independent operators, which means cleaner, RNG-fueled trucks operating in the ports,” said Greg Roche, Clean Energy vice president of Sustainability. “The resulting positive environmental impact will help to reduce local air pollution while also eliminating climate pollutants.”

“Harbor Trucking Association applauds the Adopt-a-Port partnership between Chevron and Clean Energy. This program supports our mission of helping members improve their environmental sustainability at the Ports of Long Beach and LA while doing so with economics that make sense for their businesses,” said Weston LaBar, CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association, the leading membership association representing the interests of the drayage trucking community.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s leading provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Through its sales of renewable natural gas (RNG), which is derived from biogenic methane produced by the breakdown of organic waste, Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas from 60% to over 400% depending on the source of the RNG, according to the California Air Resources Board. Clean Energy can deliver RNG through compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to its network of fueling stations across the U.S. Clean Energy builds CNG and LNG fueling stations for the transportation market, operates a network of 565 stations across the U.S. and Canada, owns natural gas liquefaction facilities in California and Texas, and transports bulk CNG and LNG to non-transportation customers around the U.S. For more information, visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @CE_NatGas on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

