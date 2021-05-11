Delphi Display Systems Inks Partnership with Everbrite for QSR Drive-Thru Solutions

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delphi Display Systems, Inc. – a global provider of technology solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with Everbrite, LLC to provide Order Confirmation System Technology as a key component to Everbrite’s QSR drive-thru product offering. Under the agreement, Delphi will provide its Endura 15X Order Confirmation System (OCS) display technology and software to be bundled with Everbrite’s drive-thru canopy and menu board solutions.

“With a renewed focus on the Drive-Thru, our customers are looking for fully integrated, turn-key product solutions. Partnering with Delphi, the industry leader in Drive-Thru OCS technology, is a natural fit in our portfolio and will help Everbrite deliver best-in-class drive-thru solutions for our customers,” said Mike Brinkman, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Everbrite.

“We are excited to be partnering with Everbrite to provide a fully integrated solution for QSR,” said Ken Neeld, President and CEO of Delphi Display Systems. “As one of the oldest and most respected companies in the industry, Everbrite shares the same values as Delphi, where the customer’s needs are always first. We look forward to working with Everbrite on this initiative, as well as expanding our partnership in the future to include our other complementary technology offerings.”

About Delphi

Delphi Display Systems, Inc. provides customized outdoor and indoor digital signage hardware, software and service solutions that enable businesses to engage with, influence, attract and retain their end customers. Specializing in drive-thru technologies, Delphi provides solutions to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry where it has installed solutions in more than 40,000 locations in over 75 countries around the world. The company also serves the education, corporate, transportation and theme park markets as well as other industry verticals. For more information on the company and its products, visit DelphiDisplay.com.

About Everbrite

Everbrite, LLC is an industry-leading provider in the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of visual identification, indoor & outdoor signage, menu systems, architectural and drive-thru elements. Founded in 1927 by Charles Wamser, Everbrite is a Milwaukee based, privately held, Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) serving widely recognized global brands. For more information, please visit Everbrite.com.

