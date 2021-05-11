Allied Van Lines Partners With Susan G. Komen to Help Fight Breast Cancer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Van Lines, one of the nation’s leading moving companies, is proud to announce its new partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization. Allied will support Susan G. Komen’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer through community outreach and fundraising. It is the first moving company to have a nationwide partnership with the leader in breast cancer research, advocacy and patient support.

Every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., and one in eight women will be diagnosed at some point in her lifetime. That means nearly everyone knows someone who has been touched by the disease that will be diagnosed in nearly 250,000 men and women in the U.S. this year.

Allied Van Lines recognizes this important health issue and is looking forward to helping engage the communities it serves with important information about breast cancer and help fund Komen’s breakthrough research, advocacy and patient care services to support those facing the disease today.

“Allied is deeply committed to Susan G. Komen’s mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. We are proud to partner with Susan G. Komen to help support their efforts,” said Lesli Bertoli, Vice President and General Manager of Allied Van Lines. “Our main goal is to continue creating positive experiences for our moving customers and to make an impact in Allied’s national and local communities to truly understand the significance of the Susan G. Komen vision.”

“We are grateful for the support of Allied Van Lines and their customers who help to make our support of the breast cancer community possible,” said Sarah Rosales, Komen’s VP, Corporate Partnerships. “As a trusted health care partner for breast cancer patients, survivors and their support systems across the country, together we will invest in a better future while ensuring people can access needed care, regardless of where they live or the financial resources they have.”

To learn more about the partnership and support the fight against breast cancer, visit: https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/support-our-partners/allied-van-lines/.

ABOUT ALLIED VAN LINES

Allied Van Lines is an experienced leader in moving and specialized transportation services’ company. Established in 1928, Allied is one of the world’s largest moving companies, including more than 400 agents across North America. For six consecutive years, Allied has been recognized as “America’s Most Recommended Moving Company” by the Women’s Choice Awards® and the last two years as one of “America’s Best Customer Service Providers” by Newsweek®. Allied is an Official Partner of the Salvation Army, Susan G. Komen Foundation, Move For Hunger, and a ProMover® member of the American Trucking Association. For more information, call 1-800-689-8684 or visit allied.com.

Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/