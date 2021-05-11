Esker and Hexaware Technologies Partner to Deliver an AI-driven Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash Automation to Enterprises Globally

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced its partnership with Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, to offer Esker’s comprehensive automation solution suite to customers globally. This partnership serves to help companies leverage automation for Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Order-to-Cash (O2C) processes.

For more than 20 years, companies worldwide have turned to Hexaware Technologies to help them digitally transform their financial and accounting processes and to empower higher levels of efficiency in back-office operations. Hexaware was seeking a partner for its business process outsourcing (BPO) operations and Esker’s AI and machine learning capabilities aligned with the company’s BPO portfolio—providing end users with the ability to lean less on manual data entry and paper invoices.

Esker and Hexaware Technologies collaboration also empowers end users to tap into Esker’s cloud-based technology that helps increase operation visibility, maintain headcount and improve cash flow. With Esker, Hexaware Technologies is able to go-to-market with holistic offerings and strengthen its ability to dramatically expand its reach.

“A lot of our customers are experiencing rapid growth and are seeking accelerated automation to help them navigate the challenges of maintaining effective operations in a largely remote business environment, spurred by the pandemic,” said Sushil Nimkar, AVP of Business Transformation and Digital Automation at Hexaware Technologies. “We are dedicated to bringing continuous value to our customers and keep them engaged in the long-term, and Esker will play a significant role in helping us deliver on that promise. Esker’s high-performing platform and vast global presence stood out against other solution providers, with its ability to make our offerings even more competitive and valuable.”

Hexaware will serve as an implementation and reseller partner for Esker’s Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay solution suite. With Esker’s technology, Hexaware Technologies has a broader solution and can target automation in a more comprehensive way, which will ultimately lower costs for customers and help transform their businesses digitally.

“A big differentiator between Esker and other partners was its platform’s flexibility. With other partners in the past, that level of customization simply wasn’t available,” said Nimkar. “We anticipate our partnership with Esker will strengthen our digital managed services, which has been a cornerstone in driving Hexaware’s business.”

“Strategic partnerships are key in growing our global business in a smart way and providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Steve Smith, U.S. chief operating officer at Esker. “Both Hexaware and Esker have a strong customer-first philosophy, and in our experience, aligning with partners who share a passion for providing the highest level of service ultimately maximizes results for each business. We are looking forward to expanding the reach of the digital transformation solutions with Hexaware,” said Smith.

Hexaware Technologies is bringing forth Esker’s Digital Transformation SaaS solution set while maintaining their customer focus, selling and delivering Esker’s Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions both direct to customer and through their business process automation centers.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything®, Transform Customer Experiences® is our three-pronged strategy to fast-track enterprises into the digital era. This strategy endeavors to power human-machine collaboration. Our goal is to be the first IT services company in the world to have a 50% digital workforce. We service customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics in over two dozen languages, from every major time zone and every major regulatory zone. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.