Armory Expands Relationship with AWS, Joins AWS ISV Workload Migration Program

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armory, an open source continuous delivery software company for enterprises at scale, expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by qualifying for the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP).

This program helps customers migrate independent software vendor (ISV) workloads to AWS via a repeatable migration process. Customers can more easily migrate and manage workloads with Armory on AWS.

“With a prescriptive migration approach, customers are able to mitigate financial risks while accelerating execution of migrations to AWS,” said Daniel R. Odio, CEO and co-founder of Armory. “Working with AWS brings significant value to customers, helping them deliver better software that is brought to market faster.”

Armory provides an enterprise distribution of Spinnaker, the cloud native, open source, continuous delivery platform that creates a path for developers to deploy with speed and resilience. Armory helps companies optimize their entire software development lifecycle so they can ship better software faster. With Armory’s distribution of Spinnaker, users get 24/7 support, as well as professional services and training from the world’s experts in implementing and running Spinnaker at scale.

Armory’s enterprise-grade distribution of Spinnaker and all-in-one Spinnaker instances are available in AWS Marketplace.

About Armory

Armory is the company driving modern digital transformation with its enterprise version of Spinnaker. Armory’s scalable, flexible, and secure platform automates software delivery, enabling software teams to ship better software, faster. The core of Armory’s platform is powered by Spinnaker, the continuous delivery platform developed and open-sourced by Netflix and Google to help companies quickly and safely deploy software into multiple clouds. Armory builds on open-source Spinnaker’s foundation, adding proprietary features for bolstered enterprise scale, along with 24×7 enterprise-grade support. Armory’s platform is trusted by dozens of Global 2000 customers in financial services, technology, retail, healthcare and entertainment. Armory is also a proud sponsor of, and contributor to, the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the vendor-neutral home of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator and Javelin Venture Partners.

Armory is headquartered in San Mateo, California. Learn more at www.armory.io.