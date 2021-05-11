BANDIER and Sincerely Jules Debut First Collection in Amazon’s Store

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BANDIER, the leading multi-brand active fashion destination for women, announced today its exclusive collaboration with Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle influencer, Julie Sariñana on the first official Sincerely Jules for BANDIER collection, a capsule of workout and wardrobe staples that will be available in Amazon’s store. This collection premieres as the first of the four collections to roll out in 2021.

Born in Durango, Mexico and raised in East Los Angeles by her father who was a tailor and mother who ran a thrift shop, Julie designed the collection as an ode to her rich background by using a mix-and-match philosophy that adopts heritage trends such as playful color-blocking, tie-dye, exotic animal and feminine floral prints.

Further inspired by self-love and the beauty of her hometown of Southern California’s golden pink sunsets, outdoor trails and bright blue skies, the playful collection features lively multi-dimensional designs across a series of activewear and loungewear sets, tees and tanks, and silk skirts.

“My goal for this collaboration was for everyone to feel confident and empowered when wearing the pieces - whether you’re lounging at home, hiking with friends or running errands,” says Julie. “I love that BANDIER represents different bodies, sizes and backgrounds - they are thoughtful when it comes to inclusivity and that was important to me. You don’t have to be into fitness to wear it. It’s all about feeling good no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

As a pioneer of the active fashion movement, BANDIER emerged at the peak of digital-first brands, carrying powerhouse brands alongside niche, startup labels to be at the forefront of the now-and-next in fitness-meets-fashion. The Sincerely Jules for BANDIER collection is a continuation of BANDIER’s newly-formed relationship with Amazon as the retail partner for the capsule, and another example of how BANDIER is meeting the demands of the active and leisurewear rise, continuing to provide best-in-class styles for the modern woman everywhere.

"Since the launch of Bandier, Jules has been one of the brightest contributors to the growth and success of what the brand is today. What simply originated from a relationship of a loyal customer and friend formed into an organic yet beautiful partnership over the years, and now celebrated through Jules’ very own collection with us,” says founder Jennifer Bandier, “Her fun-loving energy and passion, and Cali-cool girl style approach of mixing activewear into streetwear fashion pioneered the vision behind bringing the collection to life. We are unbelievably excited to share it with you!"

The Sincerely Jules for BANDIER collection will retail between $38-$98 and be available in sizes ranging XXS-3X at www.amazon.com/bandierxsincerelyjules. Additionally, BANDIER will host four exclusive styles that will be available to purchase independently in-store and online at www.bandier.com/collections/sincerely-jules-for-bandier.

About BANDIER:

BANDIER is a luxury, multi-brand, activewear retailer, offering the latest trends in fashion and fitness. Known for identifying emerging brands and for its meticulous industry edit, the company provides an incomparable shopping experience. BANDIER is headquartered in New York, NY with store locations in New York and Texas, and Melrose in Los Angeles, as well as an e-commerce shop with global distribution. For more information about BANDIER, visit www.bandier.com or follow @bandier on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Julie Sariñana:

Julie Sariñana founded her blog, www.SincerelyJules.com, in February 2009 while she was a student at FIDM. It started as a creative outlet where she compiled all of her daily inspirations, thoughts, and photos of her personal style. Over the years, Sincerely Jules has become a top destination for style inspiration, identifying Julie as a top international fashion and lifestyle influencer. She commonly features a mix of textures and patterns in ways that evolve with changing trends, while still maintaining a very distinct twist that is all her own...as well as a healthy dose of imagery from weekly visits to the flower mart.