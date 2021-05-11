Charlesbank Capital Partners Closes Strategic Investment in Ivanti

SALT LAKE CITY & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivanti, Inc. (“Ivanti”), the automation platform that makes every IT connection smarter and more secure, today announced the close of the strategic investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC (“Charlesbank”) to accelerate growth. Charlesbank, a leading private investment firm managing more than $8 billion of capital, has joined existing investors Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and TA Associates (“TA”) as an institutional shareholder in Ivanti. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ivanti provides solutions that automate IT and security operations, enabling customers to discover, manage, secure and service their IT infrastructure from cloud environments to edge devices. Ivanti’s software is utilized by more than 40,000 customers across various industries and five continents, and its solutions allow administrators to discover IT assets on-premises, in the cloud and at the edge; improve IT service delivery; and reduce risk with insights and automation.

The additional capital from Charlesbank will enable Ivanti to extend its market-leading position further through product innovation and acquisitions. It comes on the heels of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform being named a winner in the Globee® Awards and shortlisted for both the 2021 SC Awards Europe and the Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards. Ivanti will continue to be led by CEO and Chairman Jim Schaper and the current management team.

“ Charlesbank shares the same values and commitment to serving customers as Ivanti,” said Jim Schaper, Ivanti Chairman and CEO. “ Charlesbank was attracted to Ivanti because of the positive momentum we are achieving and, quite frankly, because they believe in our vision. With this investment, we will be able to accelerate our organic growth complemented with continued strategic acquisitions and expand our portfolio of solutions.”

Charlesbank, Clearlake and TA will have equal representation on the Ivanti Board of Directors. UBS Investment Bank and Citigroup acted as financial advisors for Ivanti. Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank also acted as capital markets advisors for Ivanti. Sidley Austin LLP provided legal counsel for Ivanti, with Ropes and Gray LLP representing Charlesbank.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, zero trust security and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 78 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm managing more than $8 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm’s more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.