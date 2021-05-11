Mitchell | Genex | Coventry Signs Agreement to Acquire QualCare Alliance Networks Inc.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitchell | Genex | Coventry, a leader in cost containment technology, provider networks, clinical services, pharmacy benefit management (PBM), and disability management, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire QualCare Alliance Networks Inc. (QANI), one of the largest managed care organizations serving the New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York tri-state area.

This acquisition allows Mitchell | Genex |Coventry to strengthen its position as a market leader in provider network access, care management and workers’ compensation services. QANI will become part of the Coventry organization, expanding its network footprint in that region.

“Both Coventry and QANI have proud traditions of maintaining excellent provider networks,” said Art Lynch, Coventry President. “Our long-standing relationship over the past decade confirms why QANI is a good fit for Coventry both from a geographic and talent acquisition perspective. This opportunity demonstrates the combined organizations’ commitment to deliver the right solutions to our clients in terms of market presence and product offerings.”

Headquartered in Piscataway and Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, QANI, owned by Cigna Corp., contracts with over 100 acute, specialty and rehabilitation hospitals, as well as 40,000 professional providers. Additionally, QANI provides clinical management services that will complement similar programs offered by Coventry and Genex. Alice Herron Lihou, president of QANI, will continue in her role and report to Lynch. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Mitchell | Genex | Coventry

Mitchell, Genex, and Coventry recently combined their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into one organization to simplify and optimize property, casualty, and disability claims processes and services. Coventry offers workers' compensation, auto and disability care and cost-management solutions for employers, insurance carriers and third-party administrators. With roots in both clinical and network services, Coventry leverages more than 40 years of industry experience, knowledge, and data analytics.

About QANI

QualCare Alliance Networks, Inc. (QANI) was founded in 1993 to serve as the parent organization to QualCare, Inc. and Qual-Lynx. QualCare provides Health and Workers’ Compensation Preferred Provider Network services to its clients, and Qual-Lynx, through its partnership with QualCare, offers full service Managed Care, Administrative, and Claims Management services for its Property and Casualty business. QANI is among New Jersey’s largest managed care organizations with a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) comprised of over 100 acute, specialty and rehabilitation hospitals, as well as over 40,000 physicians and other ancillary providers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. For more information, visit www.qualcareinc.com.