RSource Announces Contract Extension with Hennepin Healthcare

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSource announced today that it has entered into a contract extension to continue providing their Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) claim recovery program for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Hennepin Healthcare is an integrated system of care that includes HCMC, a nationally recognized Level I Adult Trauma Center and Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center with the largest emergency department in Minnesota. The system is operated by Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc., a subsidiary corporation of Hennepin County. The comprehensive academic medical center and public teaching hospital and clinic system includes a 484-bed acute care hospital, primary care and specialty clinics located in Minneapolis and surrounding suburban communities, as well as psychiatric, home care and hospice services.

Dawn M. Patton, Director of Patient Financial Services for Hennepin Healthcare stated: “We’ve been working with RSource since 2016, and have been pleased with the performance and revenue improvement from RSource’s MVA program. We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with RSource.”

Through its MVA program, RSource’s claim facilitators work with patients to ensure all needed information is provided to the appropriate payer(s) to recover on MVA accounts in a timely manner. In addition, RSource utilizes RCapture, its proprietary technology, to locate unknown coverage and payers – a resource that allows RSource to resolve many claims without involving the patients.

RSource is also working with Hennepin Healthcare to provide services related to their Patient Info Denials and Veterans Administration programs.

Larry Reid, CEO of RSource, stated: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Hennepin Healthcare and look forward to continuing to be a very valuable resource for them and their patients.”

About RSource

RSource helps major health systems and hospitals across the U.S. recover maximum dollars from all types of third party-payer claims. Specializing in denials, accident claims and revenue cycle optimization, RSource deploys an experienced, tech-enabled team to customize receivables management solutions. RSource's programs are designed to accelerate and maximize netback, enhance patient satisfaction, and provide actionable feedback to improve front-end processes. For more information, please visit www.rsource.com.