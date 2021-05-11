Constitution Physician Alliance Launches as One of the Largest Care Coordinated-Focused Entities Serving Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six longstanding Philadelphia independent physician associations (IPAs), today announced that they have joined forces to form Constitution Physician Alliance LLC (“CPA”), one of the largest IPAs in the greater Philadelphia area. CPA will provide locally coordinated care that is focused on improved patient experience, quality, and affordability.

CPA is led by Dr. Larry Doroshow, Board Chairman, and Dr. Timothy Fiorillo, Medical Director, and consists of more than 200 doctors, including both primary care doctors and specialists, from:

Ben Franklin Physicians IPA, LLC

Broad Spectrum IPA, LLC

Delco Wellness Independent Physician Association

Liberty Independent Physicians Group, LLC

Prestige Physicians Group IPA, LLC

Valley Forge IPA, LLC

This merger offers expanded capabilities through a broad group of doctors that provide coordinated care with a focus on disease prevention to deliver better health outcomes for patients while controlling costs.

“Patients, along with their families and caregivers, are managing increasingly complex medical conditions that require multiple doctors and nurses to work together to ensure their needs are addressed holistically,” said Dr. Fiorillo. “By bringing together these six organizations, patients in the Philadelphia area will have a comprehensive team that focuses on creating and evolving individualized care plans based on the latest information about each person. We are committed to improving the patient experience and outcomes by taking on the responsibility of care coordination - allowing patients to focus on their own health and not the stress of communicating between multiple doctors.”

CPA is doctor-owned and operated and brings together doctors who share the belief that coordinated care is the most beneficial way to treat patients. Coordinated care allows the primary care doctor to be in the know regarding all facets of their patient’s care, including their current health status, the specialists they see, and the medications they are taking. This coordinated approach ensures the most appropriate care is provided across the patient’s entire care team. Additional patient benefits of CPA include:

Timely access to routine procedures with regularly available appointments.

An amplified focus on the patient experience, including ways to provide feedback to the doctor.

Quality of care standards that include regular screenings and disease prevention.

Access to doctors who are committed to reducing hospital admissions and readmissions for their patients.

Constitution Physician Alliance physicians participate in Cigna Medicare Advantage. Patients can access these providers by visiting Cigna.com/Medicare and searching for: Cigna TotalCare (HMO D-SNP), Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare (HMO), Cigna Traditions Medicare (HMO I-SNP), Cigna Achieve Medicare (HMO C-SNP), Cigna Fundamental Medicare (HMO), Cigna Alliance Medicare (HMO), or Cigna Preferred Medicare (HMO).

About Constitution Physician Alliance LLC

Constitution Physician Alliance LLC is a doctor-owned and operated independent physician association (IPA) joining primary care physicians across the greater Philadelphia region to provide community-based coordinated care. One of the largest IPAs in Philadelphia, Constitution Physician Alliance brings together a network of over 200 physicians from Ben Franklin IPA, Broad Spectrum IPA, Delco Wellness IPA, Liberty IPA, Prestige IPA and Valley Forge IPA, all managed by CareAllies. Constitution Physician Alliance was formed under the uniting mission that care should be provided in a localized area that is convenient and cost efficient for patients.

About CareAllies

Ranked the number one value-based care solution for physician organizations from 2018-2021 by Black Book Market Research, CareAllies works closely with physician entities and payers to accelerate the transition to value-based care models and help providers to manage the long-term health of their patients across multiple payers. CareAllies, a Cigna company, has more than 20 years of experience in delivering innovative value-based solutions - driven by provider collaboration. Our provider engagement capabilities, clinical model, governance support, and analytics and reporting that leverage population health data are just a few of the ways we work together to optimize patient care and the connections between providers, patients and payers. The CareAllies team works side-by-side with providers around the country to improve health and affordability while enhancing the provider and patient experience, making health care better for everyone. To learn more about CareAllies, including links to follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, visit www.careallies.com.