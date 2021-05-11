Vanguard Renewables’ Farm Powered Strategic Alliance Finalist in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas

Major food industry leaders have joined forces alongside Vanguard Renewables launching the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance (FPSA) aimed at accelerating long-term commitments to avoid or eliminate food waste first and repurpose what can’t be eliminated into renewable energy. FPSA first movers include Unilever, Starbucks, and Dairy Farmers of America. The Farm Powered Strategic Alliance commits to reducing food waste from manufacturing and the supply chain and repurposing any unavoidable waste that cannot be eliminated into renewable energy via farm-based anaerobic digesters. The FPSA members also commit to begin exploring the process of decarbonizing their thermal energy usage by converting to farm-derived renewable natural gas.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanguard Renewables’ Farm Powered Strategic Alliance was recognized as a finalist in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Established Excellence category. The Farm Powered Strategic Alliance is a pre-competitive collaboration between national food industry leaders to forge a circular decarbonization pathway. Founding members include Unilever, Starbucks, Dairy Farmers of America, and Vanguard Renewables. Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas honors businesses pursuing innovation and alternative approaches to health, climate, economic inequality, and social injustice challenges. The 2021 winners and finalists were selected by Fast Company from more than 4,000 global entries.

“We are thrilled for the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance and Vanguard Renewables to be named as a finalist for Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas,” says John Hanselman, Founder and CEO of Vanguard Renewables. “The recognition of this pioneering U.S. collaborative movement to establish a circular solution to food waste reduction, repurposing, and decarbonization is a tribute to the Vanguard team along with founding partners Unilever, Starbucks, and Dairy Farmers of America.”

Farm Powered Strategic Alliance (FPSA) members commit to reducing food waste from manufacturing and the supply chain and repurposing any unavoidable waste into renewable energy via farm-based anaerobic digesters. FPSA members also commit to begin the process of decarbonizing thermal energy usage by converting to farm-derived renewable natural gas. It is a call to action for the food industry to embrace a circular solution to solving the food waste challenge and make a meaningful impact on climate change mitigation.

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's annual awards programs focused on highlighting products and concepts that create a positive global impact. The 2021 awards showcase 33 winners, 400 finalists across 34 categories.

Vanguard Renewables is the U.S. leader in farm-based organics to renewable energy. The Company is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste and supporting regenerative agriculture best practice on partner farms. Vanguard owns and operates 6 anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast, has 10 under construction or in permitting nationwide, and plans to develop 100 in the top 20 U.S. markets by 2025. Vanguard’s established renewable natural gas offtake agreements with national utilities and its strategic alliance Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), position the Company to significantly impact U.S. production and delivery of renewable natural gas across the country. The Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, founded in 2020 is a pre-competitive movement by food industry leaders to establish a circular decarbonization pathway. Please visit vanguardrenewables.com to learn more.