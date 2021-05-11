UHSM Health Share & We Share Programs Announce Recent NFL Draft Pick Amon-Ra St. Brown as New Community Ambassador

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries), a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, today announced its newest community ambassador, Amon-Ra St. Brown, an American football wide receiver and recent 2021 NFL draft pick of the Detroit Lions. Through this alliance, UHSM and its We Share health sharing programs strengthen their commitment to champion good habits, with an emphasis on nutrition, that lead to a better quality of life.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who exemplifies our shared belief that dedication to nutrition and fitness is key to holistic health,” says UHSM President Christopher Jin. “As the son of a two-time Mr. Universe and three-time Mr. World, Amon-Ra and his family have always prioritized a healthy mind and body above all. We look forward to working with Amon-Ra as we launch our We Share programs and advance the UHSM mission to promote healthy living, charity and fellowship.”

Growing up in Southern California, the family helped fuel the athletic careers of Amon-Ra and his brothers with world-class training regimens and scientific nutrition formulated by Cane Protein. Their commitment to healthy minds and bodies have paid off, with Amon-Ra getting drafted by the Detroit Lions in the recent 2021 NFL draft. He will get the chance to compete at least twice a year against his older brother Equanimeous St. Brown, who’s a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers.

Amon-Ra was a standout wide receiver at Mater Dei Catholic High School, where he caught more than 40 touchdowns and had more than 2,500 receiving yards over his junior and senior years en route to helping Mater Dei capture back-to-back Super 25 USA Today national titles. A five-star recruit at wideout, Amon-Ra chose to play college football for the University of Southern California. He immediately made an impact, with more than 750 yards receiving in his freshman year and 1,000+ yards his sophomore year. Last year in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Amon-Ra led the Trojans in receiving yards and touchdowns, reaching the end zone seven times in six games, and earned First Team All-Pac 12 Conference honors.

“I am delighted to represent We Share programs from UHSM,” says Amon-Ra. “With nutrition at the core of my identity, the organization reflects my values and passion for healthy living. I look forward to serving as an ambassador to help further UHSM’s mission to strengthen families and communities by promoting holistic health and wellbeing.”

Along with its collaboration with Amon-Ra, UHSM Health Share and its We Share health sharing programs also endorse other community, charitable and religious organizations that share its principles and convictions. Other professional athletes spreading the message of faith and wellness alongside Amon-Ra as UHSM community ambassadors include motorsports racer Jarett Andretti and endurance cyclist Grant Lottering. Most recently, UHSM partnered with Los Angeles-based content creator Brittney Moses to bring awareness to mental wellness and faith. Brittney aims to help reduce stigma and provide her youthful audiences with helpful information at the intersection of faith, holistic mental health and wellness. For more information, visit UHSM.com.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.