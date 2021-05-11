UiPath Announces Integrations with Tableau to Transform Dashboards into Dynamic Action Centers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading enterprise automation software company, UiPath (NYSE: PATH), today announced new integrations with Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), to enable Tableau users to deploy UiPath robots to automatically perform actions and trigger downstream business processes.

The integrations make data and insights immediately actionable, turning Tableau reports and dashboards into dynamic action centers making automation easy for any business function in an organization. The UiPath Activity for Tableau uses Tableau APIs, so UiPath robots can extract relevant data from Tableau for use in UiPath automations. In addition, UiPath created the UiPath Connector for Tableau to allow a person to kick off automations from directly within Tableau reports or dashboards.

The integrations function as a drag-and-drop experience that do not require writing complex code, meaning users can now implement automation as part of data analysis to simplify decision-making and improve time-to-value.

“Incorporating enterprise data into an automated workflow can truly transform the way people work with data,” said Francois Ajenstat, chief product officer at Tableau. “The new integrations with UiPath unlocks the power of data by automating and simplifying repetitive tasks, enabling organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions.”

Use cases are nearly limitless. For example, a supply chain analyst reviewing inventory data in Tableau can automate a purchase request for stock items that need replenishing from directly within that dashboard. Similarly, an IT system administrator can launch a robot to investigate an incident without leaving the IT service management dashboard.

“Automation from within leading enterprise offerings and tools, such as Tableau, is core to our vision of helping companies on their journey to the fully automated enterprise,” said Ted Kummert, executive vice president of product and engineering at UiPath. “Our integration with Tableau empowers companies to extend the scale and efficiency of automation across their business by combining the power of data and insights with UiPath robots.”

