KBS Sells Two-Building, 149,103 Square-Foot Class A Office Campus in Weston, Florida for $52.25 Million After Completing Extensive Series of Upgrades

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBS, one of the largest investors in premier commercial real estate in the nation, announced today that it has sold a two-building, 149,103 square-foot Class A office campus in Weston, Florida. The property, Weston Corporate Center, was sold to an affiliate of Banyan Street Capital for $52.25 million after KBS completed an extensive series of upgrades to both buildings.

“KBS is well-known for its ability to identify superior assets in top markets across the country with strong population and economic growth,” says Marc DeLuca, Eastern regional president for KBS. “South Florida’s Broward County, where Weston Corporate Center is located, boasts an impressive 13.2% population growth over the last decade, unemployment rate that outperforms the metro and a diverse and educated workforce. The region continues to attract major corporations such as Chewy.com, Citrix and Spirit Airlines, the 7th largest U.S. carrier, which recently announced its plans to establish its company headquarters in the area. KBS’ forward-looking approach allowed the firm to identify and acquire one of the most prestigious assets in this market early on and invest in improvements that have further enhanced its appeal to office investors and high-end users.”

KBS acquired Weston Corporate Center in 2015 and implemented comprehensive upgrades to the property over the last three years. These upgrades include refreshed atrium lobbies with new furniture and a coffee bar for tenants and a full renovation of all the multi-tenant restrooms in both buildings. In addition, the company has implemented significant structural enhancements including a new roof section on Weston Corporate Center I, substantial HVAC and LED lighting upgrades, a resealed and restriped parking lot and an updated exterior lakeside sitting area.

“As one of Weston’s only two institutional-quality office parks, Weston Corporate Center was already attracting blue-chip tenants whose decision-makers live in the area,” says Allen Aldridge, asset manager for Weston Corporate Center and senior vice president and co-director of asset management at KBS. “The upgrades that KBS has implemented, in addition to its ideal location in one of the most desirable submarkets in the state of Florida, make this property even more compelling for Southwest Broward County office users.”

Christian Lee and José Lobón of CBRE served as KBS’ exclusive advisors and representatives for the sale of Weston Corporate Center.

“Weston Corporate Center is considered one of the top suburban office properties in Broward County among companies seeking best-in-class space for their teams,” says Lee, vice chairman. “Through its deep understanding of this market, KBS has chosen improvements that position the property to continue attracting top tenants in the region.”

According to CBRE, Broward County is outperforming the South Florida metro overall with an unemployment rate of 5.3% in Q1, 110 basis points below the average. The number of office tenants in the market is growing, pointing to an upward shift in leasing activity by the second half of 2021.

Built in 1997 and 1998, Weston Corporate Center consists of two four-story buildings. The property, which boasts a market-leading 4.7 per 1,000 sf parking ratio, is 94% leased to a variety of credit and nationally recognized corporate tenants.

Uniquely positioned in close proximity to Southwest Broward County’s main thoroughfares including I-75, I-595, I-95 and Florida’s Turnpike, Weston Corporate Center is a short distance away from world-class shopping at Weston Town Center and Sawgrass Mills, the largest single-story mall in the U.S. and the second largest in Florida. The asset is also within a 15-minute drive of over 100 food and beverage options.

Attorneys Bruce Fischer, Howard Chu and paralegal, Amanda Kennedy, of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Orange County office, together with attorney Brenda Saavedra in Greenberg’s Miami office, represented KBS as legal counsel in the disposition.

“We enjoyed working with KBS on the successful disposition of Weston Corporate Center,” said Fischer, Greenberg Traurig’s Chair of the West Coast Real Estate Practice and Co-Managing Shareholder of the Orange County Office, who led the Greenberg Traurig team.

Weston Corporate Center is located at 2500 Weston Rd. & 2700 S. Commerce Pkwy in Weston, Florida.

KBS is one of the largest investors of premier commercial real estate in the nation. As a private equity real estate company and an SEC-registered investment adviser, KBS and its affiliated companies have completed transactional activity of more than $43 billion on behalf of private and institutional investors globally. Founded in 1992 by Peter Bren and Chuck Schreiber, KBS acquires and operates prime commercial real estate in some of the most successful epicenters in the country. The firm is committed in its business ethics, its business relationships and its constant focus on exceeding the expectations of its investors, partners and tenants. SEC registration as an investment advisor does not imply any particular level of skill or training. For more information on KBS, please visit www.kbs.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to KBS’ ability to invest in and manage a diverse portfolio, and the performance of Weston Corporate Center and of the Weston, Florida real estate market. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause KBS’ and/or Weston Corporate Center’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.