Record Revenue and Accelerating Growth for NortonLifeLock in Q4 Fiscal Year 2021

Q4 GAAP Financial Results YoY

Q4 GAAP revenue was $672 million, up 9% in USD. Q4 GAAP operating margin was 39.6%, up 32 points. Q4 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.35, up 52%. Q4 operating cash flow was $356 million.

Q4 Non-GAAP Financial Highlights and Commentary YoY

Record revenue of $677 million, up 11% in USD

Record diluted EPS of $0.40, up 54%

Operating margin was 50.5%, up 900 bps

Consumer reported billings was $748 million, up 17% in USD

Direct customer count of 23 million, up 2.8 million

“We’re on a mission to bring Cyber Safety to everyone,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “I’m proud of what the team achieved in our first fiscal year. We accelerated growth, expanded our international footprint, and added freemium capability. In the fourth quarter alone, we added 2 million new customers, and achieved record revenue and profit. This is possible because we are all driven by our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely. We are just getting started.”

Fiscal 2022 Q1 Guidance

Non-GAAP Revenue is expected to be in the range of $680 to $690 million, translating to approximately 10 to 12% growth YoY

Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42

Quarterly Cash Dividend

NortonLifeLock’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share to be paid on June 23, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 09, 2021.

Share Repurchase Authorization Raised by $1.5 Billion

NortonLifeLock’s Board of Directors has approved an incremental share repurchase authorization of $1.5 billion. Along with the current $274 million authorization remaining, this new authorization increases the total share repurchase remaining to approximately $1.8 billion. The authorization has no expiration date. As of April 2, 2021, the Company has returned $1.33 billion to shareholders through the repurchase of 58 million common shares since becoming a standalone company in November 2019.

Amended Existing Credit Facilities Agreement

On May 7, 2021, NortonLifeLock entered into the first amendment of the Company’s existing credit agreement, which provides a credit facility of up to $1.0 billion and a term loan facility of up to $1.75 billion. The new credit facility increases borrowing capacity by $516 million. The credit facilities will remain senior secured and mature in May 2026. Following the amendment, the Company’s leverage ratio remains at 2.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

2021 Investor Day: Transforming for Growth

NortonLifeLock will host its first annual Investor Day today, May 10, 2021.

Virtual event details Investor.NortonLifeLock.com

May 10, 2021: Watch-on-Demand presentations available after market close at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

May 11, 2021: Live video Q&A webcast with leadership team at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

For additional details regarding NortonLifeLock’s results and outlook, please see the Earnings Presentation and the Supplemental Information on the investor relations page of our website at Investor.NortonLifeLock.com.

NORTONLIFELOCK INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited) April 2, 2021 April 3, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 933 $ 2,177 Short-term investments 18 86 Accounts receivable, net 117 111 Other current assets 237 435 Assets held for sale 233 270 Total current assets 1,538 3,079 Property and equipment, net 78 238 Operating lease assets 76 88 Intangible assets, net 1,116 1,067 Goodwill 2,867 2,585 Other long-term assets 686 678 Total assets $ 6,361 $ 7,735 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52 $ 87 Accrued compensation and benefits 107 115 Current portion of long-term debt 313 756 Contract liabilities 1,210 1,049 Current operating lease liabilities 26 28 Other current liabilities 428 587 Total current liabilities 2,136 2,622 Long-term debt 3,288 3,465 Long-term contract liabilities 55 27 Deferred income tax liabilities 137 149 Long-term income taxes payable 1,119 1,310 Long-term operating lease liabilities 66 73 Other long-term liabilities 60 79 Total liabilities 6,861 7,725 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (500 ) 10 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 6,361 $ 7,735

NORTONLIFELOCK INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (1) (In millions, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 2, 2021 April 3, 2020 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2020 Net revenues $ 672 $ 614 $ 2,551 $ 2,490 Cost of revenues 99 97 362 393 Gross profit 573 517 2,189 2,097 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 148 150 576 701 Research and development 68 70 267 328 General and administrative 52 97 215 368 Amortization of intangible assets 20 18 74 79 Restructuring and other costs 19 138 161 266 Total operating expenses 307 473 1,293 1,742 Operating income 266 44 896 355 Interest expense (35 ) (50 ) (144 ) (196 ) Other income, net 58 263 120 660 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 289 257 872 819 Income tax expense 81 108 176 241 Income from continuing operations 208 149 696 578 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (14 ) 82 (142 ) 3,309 Net income $ 194 $ 231 $ 554 $ 3,887 Income (loss) per share - basic: Continuing operations $ 0.36 $ 0.25 $ 1.18 $ 0.94 Discontinued operations $ (0.02 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.24 ) $ 5.38 Net income per share - basic (2) $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ 0.94 $ 6.32 Income (loss) per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.35 $ 0.23 $ 1.16 $ 0.90 Discontinued operations $ (0.02 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.24 ) $ 5.15 Net income per share - diluted (2) $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.92 $ 6.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 582 599 589 615 Diluted 587 639 600 643

__________________ (1) The year ended April 2, 2021 consisted of 52 weeks, whereas the year ended April 3, 2020 consisted of 53 weeks. The impact of the extra week on revenues in the year ended April 3, 2020 is estimated to be approximately $44 million. (2) Net income per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

NORTONLIFELOCK INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 2, 2021 April 3, 2020 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 194 $ 231 $ 554 $ 3,887 Adjustments: Amortization and depreciation 37 54 150 361 Impairments of current and long-lived assets 2 42 90 74 Stock-based compensation expense 15 42 81 312 Deferred income taxes (5 ) 2 42 16 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (20 ) — Loss from equity interest — — — 31 Gain on divestitures — (262 ) — (5,684 ) Gain on sale of equity method investment — — — (379 ) Gain on sale of properties (63 ) — (98 ) — Non-cash operating lease expense 5 8 22 40 Other (2 ) (31 ) 52 (4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 2 46 3 583 Accounts payable (21 ) (40 ) (44 ) (61 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 15 (18 ) (10 ) (117 ) Contract liabilities 97 42 118 (121 ) Income taxes payable 49 (1,713 ) (299 ) 383 Other assets 108 13 144 (81 ) Other liabilities (77 ) (182 ) (79 ) (101 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 356 (1,766 ) 706 (861 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (1 ) (3 ) (6 ) (89 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (344 ) — (344 ) — Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash contributed and transaction costs — 346 — 10,918 Proceeds from the maturities and sales of short-term investments 8 32 68 167 Proceeds from sales of properties 100 — 218 — Proceeds from sale of equity method investment — 2 — 380 Other 4 11 (5 ) 3 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (233 ) 388 (69 ) 11,379 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of debt and related equity component (12 ) (566 ) (1,941 ) (868 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs — — 750 300 Net proceeds from sales of common stock under employee stock incentive plans 8 14 24 123 Tax payments related to restricted stock units (1 ) (7 ) (58 ) (78 ) Dividends and dividend equivalents paid (73 ) (7,304 ) (373 ) (7,481 ) Repurchase of common stock (166 ) (677 ) (304 ) (1,581 ) Cash consideration paid in exchange of convertible debt — (546 ) — (546 ) Short-swing profit disgorgement — — — 9 Other (1 ) — (1 ) (1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (245 ) (9,086 ) (1,903 ) (10,123 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 9 (8 ) 22 (9 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (113 ) (10,472 ) (1,244 ) 386 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 1,046 12,649 2,177 1,791 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 933 $ 2,177 $ 933 $ 2,177

NORTONLIFELOCK INC. Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (1) (2) (In millions, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 2, 2021 April 3, 2020 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2020 Operating income $ 266 $ 44 $ 896 $ 355 Contract liabilities fair value adjustment 5 — 5 — Stock-based compensation 13 28 71 119 Amortization of intangible assets 31 25 105 109 Restructuring and other costs 19 138 161 266 Acquisition and integration costs 3 — 4 — Litigation settlement charges 4 20 29 20 Other 1 — — — Operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 342 $ 255 $ 1,271 $ 869 Operating margin 39.6 % 7.2 % 35.1 % 14.3 % Operating margin (Non-GAAP) 50.5 % 41.5 % 49.7 % 34.9 % Net income $ 194 $ 231 $ 554 $ 3,887 Adjustments to income from continuing operations: Contract liabilities fair value adjustment 5 — 5 — Stock-based compensation 13 26 70 120 Amortization of intangible assets 31 25 105 109 Restructuring and other costs 19 138 161 266 Acquisition and integration costs 3 — 4 — Litigation settlement charges 4 20 29 20 Other 5 (1 ) 2 (1 ) Non-cash interest expense 2 5 9 23 Gain on divestitures and sale of equity method investment — (250 ) — (629 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (20 ) — Loss from equity method investment — — — 31 Gain on sale of properties (63 ) — (98 ) — Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 19 (38 ) 267 (61 ) Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes 7 56 (97 ) 59 Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes 26 18 170 (2 ) Discontinued operations 14 (82 ) 142 (3,309 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 234 $ 167 $ 866 $ 576 Diluted net income per share $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.92 $ 6.05 Adjustments to diluted net income per share: Contract liabilities fair value adjustment 0.01 — 0.01 — Stock-based compensation 0.02 0.04 0.12 0.19 Amortization of intangible assets 0.05 0.04 0.18 0.17 Restructuring and other costs 0.03 0.22 0.27 0.41 Acquisition and integration costs 0.01 — 0.01 — Litigation settlement charges 0.01 0.03 0.05 0.03 Other 0.01 — — — Non-cash interest expense — 0.01 0.02 0.04 Gain on divestitures and sale of equity method investment — (0.39 ) — (0.98 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (0.03 ) — Loss from equity method investment — — — 0.05 Gain on sale of properties (0.11 ) — (0.16 ) — Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 0.03 (0.06 ) 0.45 (0.09 ) Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes 0.01 0.09 (0.16 ) 0.09 Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes 0.04 0.03 0.28 (0.00 ) Discontinued operations 0.02 (0.13 ) 0.24 (5.15 ) Incremental dilution effect — — — — Diluted net income per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.40 $ 0.26 $ 1.44 $ 0.90 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 587 639 600 643 Incremental dilution — — — — Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) 587 639 600 643

__________________ (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of these non-GAAP measures, see Appendix A. (2) Amounts may not add due to rounding.

NORTONLIFELOCK INC. Consumer Revenues, Consumer Reported Billings and Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics (In millions, except per user data, unaudited) Consumer Revenues (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 2,

2021 April 3,

2020 Variance in

% April 2,

2021 April 3,

2020 Variance in

% Revenues (1) $ 672 $ 614 9 % $ 2,551 $ 2,490 2 % Contract liabilities fair value adjustment (2) 5 — 5 — Exclude revenues from ID Analytics (3) — (4 ) — (46 ) Consumer revenues (Non-GAAP) 677 610 11 % 2,556 2,444 5 % Exclude foreign exchange impact (4) (14 ) — (28 ) — Constant currency adjusted consumer revenues (Non-GAAP) 663 610 9 % 2,528 2,444 3 % Exclude extra week impact (1) — — — (44 ) Constant currency and extra week adjusted consumer revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 663 $ 610 9 % $ 2,528 $ 2,400 5 %

Consumer Reported Billings (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 2,

2021 April 3,

2020 Variance in

% April 2,

2021 April 3,

2020 Variance in

% Revenues (1) $ 672 $ 614 9 % $ 2,551 $ 2,490 2 % Add: Contract liabilities (end of period) 1,265 1,076 1,265 1,076 Less: Contract liabilities (beginning of period) (1,135 ) (1,047 ) (1,076 ) (1,059 ) Add: Other contract liabilities adjustment (5) (54 ) — (54 ) 5 Reported billings (Non-GAAP) 748 643 16 % 2,686 2,512 7 % Exclude revenue from ID Analytics (3) — (4 ) — (46 ) Consumer reported billings (Non-GAAP) 748 639 17 % 2,686 2,466 9 % Exclude extra week impact (1) — — — (44 ) Consumer reported billings excluding extra week impact (Non-GAAP) $ 748 $ 639 17 % $ 2,686 $ 2,422 11 %

Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics Three Months Ended Year Ended April 2,

2021 January 1,

2021 April 3,

2020 April 2,

2021 April 3,

2020 Direct customer revenues $ 602 $ 569 $ 549 $ 2,286 $ 2,204 Partner revenues $ 75 $ 70 $ 61 $ 270 $ 240 Revenues from ID Analytics $ — $ — $ 4 $ — $ 46 Average direct customer count (6) 22.8 20.8 20.2 21.2 20.2 Direct customer count (at quarter end) 23.0 21.0 20.2 23.0 20.2 Direct average revenue per user (ARPU) (7) $ 8.80 $ 9.10 $ 9.07 $ 9.01 $ 8.90 Consumer Cyber Safety annual retention rate 85 % 85 %

__________________ (1) The year ended April 2, 2021 consisted of 52 weeks, whereas the year ended April 3, 2020 consisted of 53 weeks. The impact of the extra week on revenues in the year ended April 3, 2020 is estimated to be approximately $44 million. (2) Contract liabilities fair value adjustment represents the deferred revenue haircut recognized due to the acquisition of Avira during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. (3) In the three months ended April 3, 2020, we divested our ID Analytics solutions and are presenting consumer reported billings and consumer revenues to enhance comparability of the reported billings and revenues of our remaining solutions to the year ago period. (4) Calculated using year ago foreign exchange rates. (5) Other contract liabilities adjustment for the year ended April 3, 2020 represents the change in contract liabilities related to Veritas discontinued operations of $5 million. Other contract liabilities adjustment for the three months and year ended April 2, 2021 represents the acquired $54 million of contract liabilities from Avira. We present an adjusted consumer reported billings to enhance comparability of the reported billings of our remaining solutions to the year ago period. (6) Average direct customer count calculation for the three months ended April 2, 2021 was pro-rated to include 1.6 million customers from the Avira acquisition. Average direct customer count for the year ended April 2, 2021 is calculated as an average of the fiscal quarters. (7) ARPU in the year ended April 3, 2020 was normalized to exclude the impact of the extra week on direct revenue, which we estimate to be approximately $41 million.

NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

