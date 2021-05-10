Hasbro to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that Brian Goldner, chairman and chief executive officer, Deborah Thomas, chief financial officer and Darren Throop, chief executive officer, eOne will participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 9:30AM Eastern.

Presentation times are subject to change. Please contact the conference host firm for additional details.

The webcast will be available on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-IR