Limoneira’s Joint Venture with Lewis Group of Companies Announces Additional Lot Closings of 60 Residential Units with National Home Builder Richmond American Homes

SANTA PAULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today that its 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) has closed an additional 60 residential homesites. These homesites were purchased by Richmond American Homes of Maryland, which operates in California and was one of the primary builders in Phase 1 of the Company’s Harvest at Limoneira project, which is currently comprised of 586 residential units.

Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to announce these additional 60 lot closings with our respected guest builder, Richmond American Homes. We have now announced an additional 126 lot closings in fiscal 2021 and expect additional closings. The many attributes of Harvest are attracting people from all over southern California and we are excited about the long-term success of this project.”

Including today’s announcement, Richmond Homes has now purchased a total of 138 single-family homesites within Harvest at Limoneira, and this is a new community with four distinctive floor plans with sought-after architectural and design options.

Harvest at Limoneira is a well-balanced, comprehensively designed community providing a range of new housing options to the coastal communities. Boasting scenic views, and close proximity to parks, hiking trails and popular retail destinations, this exceptional community continues to attract strong interest from families throughout Southern California.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation’s largest homebuilders, MDC’s subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 127-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

